San Diego Gulls Sign Goaltender Tomas Suchanek to One-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed goaltender Tomas Suchanek to a one-year standard player contract (SPC) through the 2023-24 AHL season.

Suchanek, 20 (4/30/03), posted a 27-14-1 record with a .912 save percentage (SV%) and 3.02 goals-against average (GAA) in 46 appearances with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2022-23, earning a nomination to the WHL Second All-Star team. Suchanek also appeared in six playoff games for the Americans, going 2-4-0. Suchanek was a free agent invitee by the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League (NHL) at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas, where he earned the win in his lone appearance against the Los Angeles Kings. In addition, Suchanek attended Anaheim's 2023 NHL training camp.

The 6-0, 176-pound goaltender went 39-38-5 with a .906 SV% and 3.44 GAA in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23. Suchanek helped Czechia earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championships, where he led all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% and was named to the WJC All-Star Team. The Prerov, Czechia native also represented his home country at the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

