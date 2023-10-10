Texas Stars Loan Bryan Thomson and Ben Zloty to Idaho Steelheads
October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas -- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team reduced its training camp roster by two. The Stars' AHL training camp roster now stands at 26 players (15 forwards, 9 defensemen and two goaltenders).
Loaned to Idaho (ECHL):
Bryan Thomson, G
Ben Zloty, D
The Texas Stars begin their 15th anniversary season Friday against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com.
