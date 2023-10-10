Pens Assign Eight Players to Wheeling, Release One from Tryout

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Eight players have been assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Forwards Jordan Frasca, Ty Glover, Dillon Hamaliuk and Lukas Svejkovsky, as well as goaltender Taylor Gauthier have been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling. Additionally, forwards Justin Addamo and Evan Vierling as well as defenseman Thimo Nickl were assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Nailers.

Goaltender David Tendeck was released from his training camp tryout agreement. Tendeck will also report to Wheeling.

The Penguins' current training camp roster now consists of 28 players, (17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders). The full training camp roster can be found here.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its 2023-24 campaign on the road this Friday, Oct. 13, when the team takes on the Charlotte Checkers. The 25th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey will start at 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles' Coliseum.

The Penguins' home opener will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop will be 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

