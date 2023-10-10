Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe, Casey Fitzgerald and Justin Sourdif to Charlotte
October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
As they set their roster for opening night, the Panthers have assigned forwards Zac Dalpe and Justin Sourdif and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the Charlotte Checkers.
Dalpe, 33, returns for his sixth season in the Queen City after posting 35 points (21g, 14a) in 47 games last season. The veteran forward also appeared in 14 regular season contests for Florida as well as 13 more during the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Fitzgerald, 26, has logged nine points (0g, 9a) in 63 career NHL games - including last season, which he split between Buffalo and Florida. A third-round pick by Buffalo in 2016, Fitzgerald has posted 34 points (9g, 25a) in 79 career AHL games - all with Rochester.
Sourdif, 21, posted 24 points (7g, 17a) in 48 games with the Checkers last season as a rookie.
The Checkers open their season on Friday with a tilt at Bojangles Coliseum against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
