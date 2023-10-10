Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Hockey Fights Cancer Warmup Jersey

October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to unveil their specialty jersey design for Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday, Nov. 18th, presented by Schick and benefiting the Connecticut Cancer Foundation.

The Islanders will continue their relentless push to raise awareness and find a cure by wearing unique white and lavender jerseys during warmups before facing the Hershey Bears at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena.

"The Connecticut Cancer Foundation is honored and grateful to be partnering with Schick and the Bridgeport Islanders to benefit Connecticut cancer patients right in our own backyards," President and Executive Director Jane Ellis said. "Medical expertise is a key part to cancer treatment, but it won't be enough. To get through it, you need to build a cancer team with family, friends, and community support. Thank you to Schick and the Islanders for being part of that team."

At the conclusion of warmups, each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it and auctioned off, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Connecticut Cancer Foundation. In addition, one (1) lucky fan at the Nov. 18th game will take home Storm's custom mascot sweater.

Fans interested in placing a bid may do so online beginning Monday, Nov. 13th, the week leading up to Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The auction will close at the end of the first period on Nov. 18th and winners may pick up their specialty jerseys outside section 100 just inside the main entrance to Total Mortgage Arena. Those unable to attend Hockey Fights Cancer Night may coordinate a pickup time with an Islanders' staff member.

More information on how to participate in the online auction will be available soon.

"It's always an honor for Schick to partner with the Connecticut Cancer Foundation and the Bridgeport Islanders to support cancer awareness," said Christina Saikus, Senior Brand Manager - Schick Men's Strategy. "With our headquarters in Shelton and offices in Milford, it's important that we honor one of our core values of being a People First organization and give back to the communities in which we live and work. I know the community is so grateful for the incredible support CCF provides for its patients, for families and their care givers throughout the state. The Edgewell team is looking forward to taking part in this years' Hockey Fights Cancer Partnership with the Bridgeport Islanders and CCF and I look forward to seeing the strong participation and support so we can raise awareness and funds, collectively, for CCF."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.