Jamieson Rees, Dylan Coghlan Loaned to T-Birds

October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that forward Jamieson Rees and defenseman Dylan Coghlan would join the team on loan from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

Rees, 22, is entering his fourth professional season after being selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. A Calder Cup champion in 2022 with the Chicago Wolves, Rees had his best season in 2022-23, putting up 42 points (14g, 28a) in 65 games played, as well as 92 penalty minutes. Over his three-season AHL career, Rees has totaled 80 points (29g, 51a) in 155 games to go along with 174 penalty minutes.

Coghlan, 25, joins the Thunderbirds already rife with NHL experience, having skated in 105 games for the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. The right-shot blueliner has 22 points (6g, 16a) over his NHL career. Despite going undrafted, Coghlan burst on the scene with the Wolves in 2018-19, posting 40 points in his rookie season, including 10 power-play goals. In 131 AHL games, he has tallied 67 points (28g, 39a), all with Chicago.

The Thunderbirds' full Opening Night roster will be unveiled later this week. Opening Night is set for this Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. as the T-Birds host the Hartford Wolf Pack at the MassMutual Center. The day of fun begins at 4:00 p.m. with the Community Bank N.A. Block Party at MGM Springfield's outdoor plaza.

Fans can reserve their seats to be part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.