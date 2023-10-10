Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Set to Embark on Its 25th Season

Preseason Rewind

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins wrapped up a four-game preseason with a 3-1-0-0 record. The team opened their exhibition schedule on Tuesday night in Allentown, shutting out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-0. Roughly 12 hours later, the Penguins took the ice for their second annual 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM day game, which resulted in another shutout. In front of 4,000 local students, the Penguins pitched another shutout, blanking the Hershey Bears, 3-0. Hershey got its revenge by shutting out Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday night, 1-0, but the Penguins ended the preseason on a high note. Back home against Lehigh Valley, an offensive outburst led to a gratifying, 5-2 victory. Second-year pro Lukas Svejkovsky led the Penguins with four points (2G-2A) during those four exhibition games.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

The Penguins open their 25th season on the road, with the first of back-to-back to games against the Charlotte Checkers. Charlotte had the edge in last year's season series, posting five wins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's three. However, the Atlantic Division foes played one another tight, with three games reaching overtime and four matchups decided by one goal. Valtteri Puustinen enjoyed his games against the Checkers, leading players on both sides of the season series with 10 points (4G-6A) in eight games.

Saturday, Oct. 14 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

The second half of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's season-opening, back-to-back trip happens on Saturday, with a 6:00 p.m. puck drop. The Penguins were 11-10-5-0 in the second game of back-to-backs last season. Saturday's radio broadcast will be online only until the conclusion of Penn State football, at which point Penguins hockey will be joined in-progress by WILK Newsradio.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outscored opponents 12-3 and posted two shutouts during the preseason.

- The Penguins' penalty kill went 10-for-10 during the preseason with one shorthanded goal scored.

- Valtteri Puustinen is back with the Penguins after leading the club in points in both of the previous two seasons. No Penguin has ever topped the team in points for three-straight seasons.

- Taylor Fedun returns for his third season as captain of the Penguins. He joins Tom Kostopoulos as the only players in team history to serve three or more seasons with the "C".

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton are 12-10-2-0 in season openers.

- The Penguins are 3-2-0-0 all-time when opening a new season on the road, winning each of their last three.

- During the 2022-23 season, half of the Penguins' 72 games were decided by a one-goal margin. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also appeared in 23 overtime games, most in the Eastern Conference and second-most in the league.

2023-24 Uniform Numbers

Eight skaters returning to the Penguins will be sporting new uniform numbers this season:

11 - Alex Nylander

12 - Corey Andonovski

23 - Jagger Joshua

24 - Ty Smith

51 - Ty Glover

63 - Radim Zohorna

72 - Lukas Svejkovsky

86 - Justin Addamo

2022-23 TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 72 24 35 59

Drake CaggiulaX 65 22 31 53

Alex Nylander 55 25 25 50

Filip HållanderX 43 11 22 33

Tyler SikuraX 71 9 24 33

Jonathan Gruden 54 16 15 31

X = no longer with club

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Oct. 13 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 14 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 6:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Oct. 9 (C) Colin White Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Oct. 9 (C) Vinnie Hinostroza Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Oct. 9 (C) Radim Zohorna Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Oct. 9 (D) Mark Friedman Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Oct. 9 (G) Magnus Hellberg Reassigned from PIT

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 11 TRAVEL DAY

Thu, Oct. 12 Practice Bojangles' Coliseum 2:00 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 13 Pre-game Bojangles' Coliseum 11:15 a.m.

GAME Bojangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 14 Pre-game Bojangles' Coliseum 11:15 a.m.

GAME Bojangles' Coliseum 6:00 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 15 DAY OFF

Mon, Oct. 16 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:30 a.m.

Tue, Oct. 17 DAY OFF

