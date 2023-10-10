Amerks Announce Several Front Office Additions Ahead of 2023-24 Season

October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today several front office additions ahead of their 68th season in the American Hockey League, which begins on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena.

Andrew Mossbrooks enters his first season in the organization as the team's multimedia journalist in 2023-24. He joins the Amerks after spending the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL), where he served as public relations director and handled the broadcasting duties for all Cyclones regular-season and playoff games.

In his new role with the Amerks, Mossbrooks will be responsible for the creation of all written and video content for both the Amerks and Rochester Knighthawks (NLL).

Mossbrooks joined the Cyclones as they returned to play after sitting out the 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. He narrated the Cyclones' return after a nearly 600-day absence from the ice.

Following the 2022-23 ECHL season, Mossbrooks was acknowledged by the league as a finalist for the ECHL PR Director of the Year Award for his outstanding efforts with local media.

Mossbrooks began calling hockey games for Millersville University while obtaining a bachelor's degree in broadcast communications. After graduation, the Pennsylvania native made stops in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) before joining the Cyclones.

Anne Tokarski enters her first season as the team's marketing coordinator.

In her new role, Tokarski will be responsible for assisting in the execution of all marketing strategies for the Amerks, Knighthawks, and Blue Cross Arena. Tokarski contributes to the team's social media strategies, assisting in the generation of unique, impactful, and engaging content, along with day-to-day management of the team's content calendar and social media pages.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Tokarski graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in 2023 with a degree in communications. She is currently pursuing a post-graduate degree in strategic brand communications from her alma mater.

Evan Mikoll begins his first season with Amerks as the manager of creative services.

Mikoll will be responsible for developing ideas for upcoming in-game features and campaigns for both the Amerks and Knighthawks as well as managing all the behind-the-scenes work of the creative team.

Prior to joining the organization, he spent five years as a media production coordinator for Nazareth University in Rochester and three years as a communication and video specialist with Walt Disney Parks & Resorts in Orlando.

Mikoll, a Buffalo native, earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Medaille University and a master's in leadership and organizational change from Nazareth University.

CJ Scroger begins his first season as manager of ticket sales with the Amerks, where he will be responsible for generating revenue through season tickets and group packages. He will also oversee the day-to-day operations of the sales department.

Prior to returning home to Rochester, Scroger, who's originally from Honeoye Falls, worked six years for the Albuquerque Isotopes (AAA affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) as their season ticket and group sales manager. He obtained a degree in sport management from Niagara University.

Scroger will report into Tim Darrow, who was recently promoted to director of ticket sales. Darrow, a native of Rochester, has held various ticket sales roles since joining the organization in 2015.

Sarah Murray joins the Blue Cross Arena operations team as an event manager. Murray will be responsible for the oversight and management of all events and games at the downtown venue.

Prior to joining the organization, Murray worked for Playbook Sports as an event operations manager. She has a bachelor's and master's degree in sport management from the University of Georgia. Murray was born and raised on Saint Simons Island in southeast Georgia.

Rochester begins its 68th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2023-24 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $16 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.