Hogs Send Trio to ECHL Indy
October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today the team has assigned Colin Bilek, Ross MacDougall, and Mitchell Weeks to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.
