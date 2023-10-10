Hogs Send Trio to ECHL Indy

October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today the team has assigned Colin Bilek, Ross MacDougall, and Mitchell Weeks to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.