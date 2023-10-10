IceHogs Add Strength with Experienced Baddock

The Rockford IceHogs announced today the team has signed forward Brandon Baddock to a one-year AHL contract.

Baddock, 28, skated with the Iowa Wild last season and posted his most games played (67), goals (4), and penalty minutes (130) since 2018-19 with the Binghamton Devils. The forward's 130 penalty minutes ranked eighth in the AHL last season and first in the Central Division. Baddock originally joined the Minnesota Wild organization after a trade in February of 2022 from the Montreal Canadiens. Following the trade, racked up 54 penalty minutes and one assist in 28 games with Iowa to end the 2021-22 circuit.

In Montreal's organization, Baddock played 58 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket over a season and a half and recorded 12 points (5G, 7A) and 141 penalty minutes in that span. He also received a call-up to play his first NHL game with the Canadiens on Dec. 30, 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound winger broke into professional hockey in 2016-17 with the New Jersey Devils' organization after he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. After one ECHL campaign, he played three seasons with Binghamton totaling 170 games and 32 points (12G, 20A) to go with 377 penalty minutes. His 154 PIM led the AHL in 2018-19.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

