Reign Announce Multiple Roster Updates
October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA -The Ontario Reign announced the following updates to its training camp roster Tuesday:
- Forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Arthur Kaliyev, as well as defender Jordan Spence have been loaned to Ontario by the LA Kings, the Reign's primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
- Defenseman Tyler Inamoto and goaltender Jacob Ingham have been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Ontario's ECHL affiliate.
Ontario's training camp roster now stands at 28 players (17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders).
Click here to view the team's updated training camp roster.
Ontario opens the 2023-24 regular season against the San Diego Gulls on Friday at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2023
- Reign Announce Multiple Roster Updates - Ontario Reign
- Hogs Send Trio to ECHL Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Season Opens Friday in Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Sign Goaltender Tomas Suchanek to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- 583 American Hockey League Graduates on NHL Opening-Night Rosters - AHL
- Pens Assign Eight Players to Wheeling, Release One from Tryout - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Hockey Fights Cancer Warmup Jersey - Bridgeport Islanders
- AHLTV Offering Freeview for All Opening Weekend Games - AHL
- Jamieson Rees, Dylan Coghlan Loaned to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Fired up for Sold out Opening Night Festivities - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Moose Reduce Roster by Three Players - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Stars Loan Bryan Thomson and Ben Zloty to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe, Casey Fitzgerald and Justin Sourdif to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Announce Several Front Office Additions Ahead of 2023-24 Season - Rochester Americans
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Set to Embark on Its 25th Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Senators Issue Preseason Roster Update - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Add Strength with Experienced Baddock - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.