Reign Announce Multiple Roster Updates

October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA -The Ontario Reign announced the following updates to its training camp roster Tuesday:

- Forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Arthur Kaliyev, as well as defender Jordan Spence have been loaned to Ontario by the LA Kings, the Reign's primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

- Defenseman Tyler Inamoto and goaltender Jacob Ingham have been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Ontario's ECHL affiliate.

Ontario's training camp roster now stands at 28 players (17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders).

Click here to view the team's updated training camp roster.

Ontario opens the 2023-24 regular season against the San Diego Gulls on Friday at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

