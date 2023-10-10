Firebirds Fired up for Sold out Opening Night Festivities

The Firebirds are fired up and ready to fly into their Home Opener against the Bakersfield Condors this Friday, October 13 in front of a sold out crowd at Acrisure Arena.

Prior to the 7pm PT puck drop, fans are invited to come out early to the pre-game fan festivities which include live music, games & activities, photos with Fuego and fans, a red-carpet arrival for the team, and more!

OUTDOOR FAN FESTIVITIES

4:45pm - Player Arrival Red Carpet Event

5:00pm - The Patio opens

5:30pm - Main Doors open

7:07pm - Puck Drop

Pre-game fan festivities include a variety of fun activities for fans of all ages including live music, games, photos with Fuego, as well as activities from Firebirds' partners. Fans can also play inflatable street hockey, win great prizes and giveaways, and more!

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for a special pre-game ceremony featuring the unveiling of the Western Conference Champion banner and player introductions.

NEW FIREBIRDS MERCHANIDSE

Get your gear ahead of the game! The Firebirds Team Store has a variety of new merchandise in stock including authentic and replica jerseys. Beginning Wednesday, October 11th, the online team store will have jerseys available along with options to customize them prior to game day! Place your order for any merchandise from the online store and skip the lines on gameday with a dedicated pick-up location at section 125. Note: Please allow additional processing time for customized jerseys.

OCTOBER HOME GAMES

Friday night's Home Opener is Sold Out! The Firebirds will host two more October home games: Wednesday, October 25th vs. Ontario ($5 Beer Night) and Tuesday, October 31st vs. Abbotsford (Dia de los Muertos). Both games are scheduled for 7pm PT. Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz (hyperlink to website).

Full and Half Season, Group, and Flex tickets for the Firebirds' 2023-24 campaign are on sale now. For a full list of benefits and more information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

The Ticketmaster Box Office will be open starting at 10am on event day. Fans can purchase tickets for all events at the box office to avoid additional online fees. Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

