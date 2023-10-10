Moose Reduce Roster by Three Players

October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following three players were assigned to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals:

D - Simon Kubicek

F - Mark Liwiski

G - Thomas Milic

The current Moose roster stands at 30 players, consisting of two goaltenders, nine defencemen and 19 forwards.

The Moose open their 2023-24 schedule Friday, Oct. 13 at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Wranglers in the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 7 p.m. contest are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

