Moose Reduce Roster by Three Players
October 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following three players were assigned to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals:
D - Simon Kubicek
F - Mark Liwiski
G - Thomas Milic
The current Moose roster stands at 30 players, consisting of two goaltenders, nine defencemen and 19 forwards.
Click here to view the current roster.
The Moose open their 2023-24 schedule Friday, Oct. 13 at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Wranglers in the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 7 p.m. contest are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
