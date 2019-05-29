Missions Sweep Memphis

MEMPHIS - The Missions used a three-run third inning and leaned on the pitching staff to provide a 3-2 win Wednesday night at Autozone Park, completing a six-game sweep of the Memphis Redbirds to conclude a ten-game road trip.

San Antonio finished its seasonal series against the 'Birds by winning 13 of 16 games, including the final 11. The Missions outscored Memphis 55-21 over those 11 games.

Mauricio Dubon, Tyler Saladino, and Cory Spangenberg drove in runs in the third inning for the Missions, who did not record another hit the rest of the way.

Jimmy Nelson (3-0) worked five innings to pick up the win. The right-hander was charged with one unearned run. He issued three walks and fanned seven.

A trio of relievers took care of the final four innings, with Jay Jackson recording his fifth save of the season.

San Antonio heads home to host Omaha in a four game series that begins Thursday night, having won 13 of the last 16. Since dropping the first three games in May, the Missions are 19-8, which is the second best win total in minor league baseball for that stretch.

NEXT: RH Zack Brown (1-3, 5.33) vs. RH Scott Blewett (2-5, 7.78) 7:05 PM

KONO 860 AM

