Dodgers Blow Past Omaha, 12-3

May 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Papillion, Neb. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 12 runs between the second and fourth innings and put together a complete performance at the plate, on the mound and in the field during a 12-3 win Wednesday night at Werner Park.

The Dodgers (18-34) matched their largest margin of victory this season in the nine-run win and scored their 12 runs on 13 hits, including home runs by Cameron Perkins, Jake Peter and Edwin RÃ-os. Six players had two hits apiece, and RÃ-os and Peter each collected three RBI. The team totaled six extra-base hits, with Peter collecting a triple in addition to his homer. All nine batters in the starting lineup reached base at least once via hit or walk.

The game was scoreless after one inning, but the Dodgers exploded for six runs in the top of the second inning. Perkins got things started with a solo home run out to left field for his fourth homer of the season.

Each of the next four batters reached base as well, including a RBI single by Rocky Gale and a RBI on a fielder's choice by Peter. Connor Joe drove in two runs with a double off the center field fence, and Kyle Garlick brought home the sixth run of the inning with a RBI single.

The Dodgers piled on three more runs in each of their next two at-bats as well. In the third, Gale sent a RBI double to the left-center field gap, and Peter followed with a towering two-run homer to the back of the right field berm for his third homer of the season, pushing the lead to 9-0.

RÃ-os put another crooked number on the board in the fourth inning when he hit a three-run homer to right field, as the Dodgers took a commanding 12-0 lead.

Jorge Bonifacio produced Omaha's first run with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cheslor Cuthbert also went deep in the sixth inning to make it 12-2.

Omaha (25-29) tallied one more run in the eighth inning, but overall the Dodgers cruised to victory.

For the second straight start, Justin DeFratus worked seven effective innings. He allowed two runs and seven hits, with one walk and two strikeouts to earn his first win this season with OKC. DeFratus (1-2) was efficient throughout the night and faced exactly four batters in each of his last six innings, totaling 87 pitches in his seven frames.

Omaha starting pitcher Foster Griffin was roughed up for a career-high 12 runs over four innings. He allowed 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Wednesday's game concluded the season series with the Storm Chasers, as Omaha won for the sixth time in nine seasons, going 9-7 against OKC.

After going 2-4 in Omaha, the Dodgers begin the final series of their three-city road trip in Memphis at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Live coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.