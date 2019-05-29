Aviators Rally to Secure Series Split in Reno

May 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





The Las Vegas Aviators have proven on multiple occasions this season that they're an extremely resilient ballclub. Just in case anybody forgot, they proved it again this week in Reno.

After suffering a tough 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes in Friday's finale of a brief four-game homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark - a loss that prevented a four-game series sweep - the Aviators flew north and dropped the first two games to their instate Pacific Coast League rivals, getting outscored 14-6 in the process. Suddenly staring at a three-game losing skid and determined to halt it, Las Vegas bounced back with victories on Monday and Tuesday, rallying in both games to secure a split of the four-game set.

This time, it was the offense that came to the rescue, producing 21 runs on 33 hits in the two victories. Four of those runs were scored in the top of the ninth of Monday's game when the Aviators turned a 7-5 deficit into a 9-7 victory. First baseman Seth Brown led the charge, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, while infielder Corban Joseph (3-for-5) hit a solo home run and catcher Beau Taylor (2-for-5) cracked a two-run shot. In all, five Aviators had multi-hit games Monday to pace an 18-hit attack, with 13 of those hits being singles.

The script changed a bit Tuesday when 11 of Las Vegas' 15 hits went for extra bases in a 12-8 victory over the Aces. Center fielder Franklin Barreto accounted for three of those extra-base hits (all doubles), as he finished 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBI.

For the second night in a row, though, the Aviators (29-24) had to increase the throttle late in the game. After Reno erased an 8-3 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie it at 8-8, Las Vegas answered with four runs in the top of the seventh as the first five batters in the inning reached base safely.

Relief pitchers J.B. Wendelken and Norge Ruiz made sure this lead held up, holding Reno scoreless on just one hit over the final three innings. That not only ensured a split of the series, but also an enjoyable flight to Sacramento, where the Aviators kick off a five-game series tonight. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson (3-4, 6.29 ERA) set to oppose River Cats righty Tyler Beede (2-2, 2.34).

The Aviators will be looking to continue their dominance against Sacramento, having won all six meetings this season by a cumulative score of 48-20.

STARTERS STRUGGLES: The trip to Reno was particularly rough for Las Vegas' starting staff, as Parker Dunshee, Jake Buchanan, Tyler Alexander and Paul Blackburn all had subpar outings. Combined, the quartet surrendered 22 runs (17 earned) on 27 hits over 19 1/3 innings.

That was in sharp contrast to the numbers the staff posted during the previous four-game set against Albuquerque at Las Vegas Ballpark, where Buchanan, Alexander, Blackburn and Anderson combined to allow just five runs (four earned) on 16 hits in 21 1/3 innings.

GETTING OFFENSIVE: Sheldon Neuse continued his hot hitting for the Aviators in Reno, going 7-for-17 with two doubles, a homer, seven RBI and two walks. The third baseman has now hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) with two homers, three doubles, five walks, eight runs and 13 RBI. During the streak, Neuse has raised his average from .252 to .272.

Outfielder Mark Payton also had at least one hit in all four games against the Aces, going 6-for-17. Payton has now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 15-for-40 (.375) with a homer, two doubles, eight runs and 10 RBI. He's lifted his average from .305 to .323.

Finally, Joseph has followed up a brief three-game, 0-for-12 slump by hitting safely in six of his last seven games. The versatile infielder is 11-for-19 (.379) during this stretch with a homer, two doubles and six RBI. Joseph's .356 batting average leads Las Vegas and is tied for fourth best in the PCL.

TRANSACTION ACTION: For the second time this season, Aviators outfielder Skye Bolt was called up by the Oakland A's on Friday, this time to replace All-Star outfielder Khris Davis, who is on the 10-day injured list with a left hip/oblique contusion.

Then on Saturday, the A's reached out to their Triple-A affiliate once again, this time to call up Aviators reliever Wei-Chung Wang. The southpaw from Taiwan made his big-league debut Monday against the Angels, allowing just one hit in two scoreless innings. Taking Wang's place on the Aviators' roster is outfielder Nick Martini, who had been in Las Vegas rehabbing an injury for the past several weeks and was officially option from Oakland on Tuesday.

