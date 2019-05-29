OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 29, 2019

May 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (17-34) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (25-28)

Game #52 of 140/Road #29 of 70 (9-19)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin DeFratus (0-2, 8.27) vs. OMA-LHP Foster Griffin (5-1, 3.40)

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Werner Park | Papillion, Neb. | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Omaha Storm Chasers meet for the final time this season at 6:35 p.m. at Werner Park. Omaha leads the current series, 4-1, and the overall season series, 9-6, as the Dodgers have lost four straight games, as well as seven of their last eight games. A loss tonight would tie OKC's longest losing skid of the season.

Last Game: Omaha scored four key runs in the middle innings all with two outs and held the Dodgers scoreless over the first seven innings before going on to win, 5-3, Tuesday night at Werner Park. Doubles by Humberto Arteaga and Lucas Duda in the first inning gave Omaha a quick 1-0 lead. The Storm Chasers added four runs with two outs between the fifth and sixth innings. With runners at second and third base in the fifth, Jorge Bonifacio hit a grounder to the right side of the infield, but Dodgers second baseman Jake Peter could not make the play, and the error allowed both runners to score. In the sixth, Erick Mejia sent a two-run double to the left-center field gap with two outs to put the Dodgers down by five runs. Through the first seven innings, the Dodgers had three hits, with no runners reaching as far as third base. After the first two batters of the eighth inning drew walks, Kyle Garlick sent a sharp grounder down the third base line, resulting in a two-run double. Later with one out, Garlick was at third base and scored when Edwin Ríos hit into a forceout at second base, cutting Omaha's lead to 5-3. Zach Lovvorn earned the win for Omaha. Lovvorn (2-4) allowed just three hits and two runs over five-plus innings, with three walks and six strikeouts. OKC starting pitcher Dennis Santana allowed just one earned run over five innings and was hit with the loss. Santana (0-4) allowed a total of three runs and five hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. Kyle Zimmer kept the Dodgers off the board in the ninth inning to earn his first save.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin DeFratus (0-2) makes his fourth start with OKC and second consecutive start with the team...DeFratus most recently started May 24 at New Orleans, pitching a season-high 7.0 innings to tie for the longest start by an OKC player this season. He allowed four runs on seven hits and did not issue a walk while recording six strikeouts, but was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-1 defeat. All four runs and five of New Orleans' seven hits occurred with two outs...Overall this season, DeFratus has made four appearances (three starts) for the Dodgers and five starts for Double-A Tulsa, going a combined 2-3 with a 7.05 ERA. Each of his last three starts, as well as four of his last five starts, have lasted at least 6.0 innings...DeFratus split 2018 between OKC and Double-A Tulsa as well. Over 12 starts with the Dodgers, he went 3-4 with a 5.27 ERA, 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 68.1 innings. He was named PCL Pitcher of Week for May 7-13 after his second career complete game and first career shutout May 11 against Memphis...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 17, 2018 and re-signed with the club this past offseason...DeFratus made his MLB debut Sept. 18, 2011 with Philadelphia and was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 11th round of the 2007 MLB Draft from Ventura (Calif.) College...DeFratus' only previous appearance against Omaha was May 16, 2016 while with Tacoma, tossing 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 6-9 2018: 8-8 All-time: 163-155 At OMA: 78-81

The Dodgers return to Omaha for the fourth and final series of the season between the teams...The Dodgers won the final meeting in OKC May 20, 10-5, to secure their first series win of 2019...Including last night, nine of the team's first 15 matchups of the season have been decided by one or two runs...Entering today's games, the Storm Chasers are outhitting the Dodgers, 144-137, in the season series and have a 95-75 edge in runs scored...Cameron Perkins paces the Dodgers with 20 hits, while Edwin Ríos leads OKC with 14 RBI and nine runs scored. Connor Joe has four home runs in his nine games against Omaha...With last night's victory, Omaha has clinched a win in the season series for the sixth time in nine years. During that span OKC is just 1-6-2 in the season series.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins was held without a hit Tuesday, but reached base three times via a walk and two hit by pitches. He also stole a base to pull into a tie with Drew Jackson for the team lead (5)...Going back to Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, Perkins has now reached base eight of his last nine plate appearances (4 H, 2 BB, 2 HBP)...After slashing .207/.270/.310 over 19 games in April, he's up to .359/.432/.590 over 21 games in May...Perkins leads the club with 28 hits this month and is in a three-way tie for the team lead with 40 hits overall. His 15 doubles also lead the team are tied for seventh-most in the PCL this season.

Not Your Average Joe: After starting the current road trip on a 0-for-14 slide - albeit with six walks - Connor Joe is 6-for-14 with a homer and three doubles since. He has now reached base in 15 of his 16 games with the Dodgers this month and his 14 walks in May pace OKC...In 22 games with OKC this season, Joe is slashing .304/.444/.551. Last season he led full-season Dodgers minor leaguers with a .935 OPS.

Mayday: OKC allowed five runs last night and has given up five or more runs 20 times through 28 games in May...The Dodgers have allowed 190 runs and 278 hits total in May. OKC's runs allowed are second-most in all of the Minors, only behind Reno (206 R), while their hits allowed are third-most behind Reno (304 H) and Albuquerque (285 H)...The team's current ERA this month is 6.71. OKC's highest monthly ERA on record is 6.83 (May 2007) since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998.

On Strike: After totaling just 11 strikeouts over the previous three games for their lowest three-game total of the season, Dodgers pitchers picked up 11 strikeouts in last night's game. Dodgers pitchers have now recorded 24 double-digit strikeout games this season and seven in the last 12 games...The Dodgers currently rank third in the PCL in strikeouts this season with 480 over 426.0 innings pitched, trailing league-leader Sacramento, which has 509 strikeouts in 461.1 innings and second-place New Orleans, which has 485 strikeouts in 453.1 innings.

Shaggy 2 Dope: JT Chargois last appeared Saturday night and pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts. He has been scored upon just twice in 15 outings this season and once over his last 14 games. In his last 13 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 17.0 innings. Opponents are 11-for-58 (.190) during the stretch with 23 strikeouts...Over his last six games, he's retired 17 of 20 batters faced with 10 strikeouts.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers were held to four hits last night, marking the fifth time in the last eight games they finished with five or fewer hits. On the current road trip overall (nine games), the Dodgers are batting .181 (50x276) and have gone 13-for-65 (.200) with runners in scoring position.

Around the Horn: Last night was just the fourth time 51 games this season neither the Dodgers nor their opponent homered and the first since May 7 vs. Nashville. Three of the four instances have been in games against Omaha...Jake Peter drew two more walks last night, bringing his season total up to 24. He drew 29 walks for the entire 2018 season...Each of the last nine homers allowed by the Dodgers have been hit with at least one runner on base...Including last night, the Dodgers have been outscored, 60-16, in the sixth inning...After tonight, the Dodgers will not have another game with a designated hitter in place for exactly one month when they face Nashville on June 29.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.