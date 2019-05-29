Chihuahuas bite Tacos 4-1 Tuesday evening

Fresno, California - The Fresno Tacos (26-26) crumbled to the El Paso Chihuahuas (34-18) 4-1 from Chukchansi Park. El Paso notched three runs on five hits in the top of the eighth to seal the deal. Michael Gettys laced a triple and Connor Panas had a pinch-hit RBI double to highlight the frame. Andres Munoz (1-0) earned the win and Fernando Rodriguez Jr. picked up his fourth save for the Chihuahuas.

Matt Reynolds mustered the only run for Fresno, a solo blast in the third. It was his fifth of the season. Both Yadiel Hernandez and Carter Kieboom spanked doubles and Jacob Wilson walked three times in the loss. Starter Kevin McGowan hurled five strong innings, striking out five in a no-decision effort. Derek Self (2-1) was tagged with the defeat.

El Paso's Luis Urias clobbered a homer in the third, one of two hits for the shortstop on the evening. Francisco Mejia (MLB rehab), Jason Vosler and Gettys whacked a pair of hits as well in the victory. Seven of the eight contests between the two clubs have been decided by three runs or less.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- SS Matt Reynolds (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (1-3, 2B, BB)

- RHP George Kontos (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- SS Luis Urias (2-4, HR, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- LF Michael Gettys (2-5, 3B, RBI, R)

- 1B Jason Vosler (2-4, RBI, R, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday May 29 Salt Lake Bees (Home) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (Salt Lake) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: In his first two starts with Fresno, Kevin McGowan has gone 10 innings, allowing only two runs on eight hits. The right hander joined the club May 21st after beginning the season with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League.

