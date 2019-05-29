Round Rock INF/OF Myles Straw Recalled by Houston

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Next stop, Houston! The Houston Astros have recalled Round Rock Express INF/OF Myles Straw, the club announced on Wednesday afternoon. Straw becomes the fifth Round Rock player to earn a promotion to The Show this month, joining RHP Corbin Martin, RHP Brady Rodgers, OF Derek Fisher, C Garrett Stubbs and INF Jack Mayfield.

Straw joins the Astros in place of SS Carlos Correa, who was added to Houston's Injured List with a fractured rib on Wednesday. The All-Star shortstop is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury. A corresponding roster move in Round Rock has not yet been announced.

Splitting time between shortstop and center field, Straw has put together an impressive start to the 2019 campaign. The 24-year-old has hit to a .289 batting average (55-190) with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 18 RBI through 46 games with the Express. Straw has started 26 games at shortstop and another 20 in center field with Round Rock this season.

The speedy Californian leads all Express players with 16 stolen bases while being thrown out just twice. He has compiled 162 total steals across five minor league seasons. He led all of Minor League Baseball with 70 steals last season, splitting time between the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks and Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies.

Straw made his major league debut with Houston a year ago, appearing in nine games with the club as a September callup. He hit .333 (3-9) with a home run and four runs scored with the Astros in 2018. He also swiped two bags during his time with the big league club.

The Express close out their season series against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) on Wednesday night. Round Rock LHP Ryan Hartman (5-1, 4.19) is set to face Nashville LHP Wes Benjamin (1-5, 7.88). First pitch at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Round Rock returns home to Dell Diamond for a quick four-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Thursday, May 30.

