Redbirds Lose Finale to San Antonio, 3-2

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (23-31) tried to climb back from a 3-0 hole but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the first-place San Antonio Missions (Brewers) in the series finale Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

San Antonio (34-20) scored three runs off Jake Woodford in the top of the third inning, but Woodford locked down and was dominant after that. After an RBI double for the Missions' third run, the right-hander retired 13 of the final 15 hitters he faced, with a walk erased by a double play, and struck out the side in the seventh in his last inning of work.

He threw 67 of his 107 pitches for strikes and finished with seven strikeouts in 7.0 innings.

Max Schrock went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Memphis' other run in the game scored on a passed ball.

Tommy Edman stole his sixth base of the season for Memphis, and the Redbirds turned a season-high four double plays in the game.

Memphis had the potential tying run on base in the eighth after an Adolis Garcia single, but a pop-out ended the inning. The Redbirds went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to finish the ballgame.

Chris Beck and Tommy Layne threw 2.0 shutout innings in relief of Woodford.

Memphis has lost eight-straight games. San Antonio won the season series with the Redbirds 13-3, including winning the final 11 matchups.

The Redbirds now welcome the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) to AutoZone Park tomorrow through Sunday. Tomorrow's series opener starts at 7:05 p.m.

