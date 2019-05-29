Tonight's Chihuahuas Game against Tacoma Postponed

May 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO, Texas - Tonight's Chihuahuas game versus the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) has been postponed due to weather-related travel delays affecting team equipment. The two teams will play in a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, May 30 starting at 5:05 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The second game will begin one half hour after the first. Both games will be seven innings.

Any paid ticket for Thursday's game is good for both the 5:05 p.m. game and Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Thrifty Thursday specials ($2 beer, $2 24oz $2 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs) will be available until 8:30 p.m. and El Paso Margaritas $2 specials will be available until the end of the fifth inning of Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Tickets from tonight's May 29th game may be exchanged beginning tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Southwest University Park Box Office for any future Sunday through Wednesday home game of equal or lesser value and based on availability.

Stay tuned for another announcement regarding the rescheduling of tonight's Diablos Bucket Hat Giveaway.

For more information on ticket exchanges, call (915) 533-BASE.

