El Paso Equipment a No-Show, Tacoma's Wednesday Contest Postponed
May 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
El Paso, TX - The El Paso Chihuahuas returned from Fresno but their equipment did not, causing Wednesday night's contest between the Tacoma Rainiers and Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park to be postponed until a double-header on Thursday, beginning at 4:05 p.m. PDT.
Lefty Jon Niese (2-1, 5.53) will start game one of the first seven-inning contest and will be followed by southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (1-1, 6.57) in the nightcap.
Before the game, infielder Dylan Moore was recalled by Seattle as J.P. Crawford hit the 10-day injured list. Connor Kopach returned to the Rainiers from Advanced-A Modesto. Kopach went 8-for-21 (.381) with the Rainiers from May 10-17.
Mike Curto will have full coverage of Thursday's double-header on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
