El Paso Equipment a No-Show, Tacoma's Wednesday Contest Postponed

May 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





El Paso, TX - The El Paso Chihuahuas returned from Fresno but their equipment did not, causing Wednesday night's contest between the Tacoma Rainiers and Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park to be postponed until a double-header on Thursday, beginning at 4:05 p.m. PDT.

Lefty Jon Niese (2-1, 5.53) will start game one of the first seven-inning contest and will be followed by southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (1-1, 6.57) in the nightcap.

Before the game, infielder Dylan Moore was recalled by Seattle as J.P. Crawford hit the 10-day injured list. Connor Kopach returned to the Rainiers from Advanced-A Modesto. Kopach went 8-for-21 (.381) with the Rainiers from May 10-17.

Mike Curto will have full coverage of Thursday's double-header on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

