Chihuahuas Get What They Need in the Eighth

May 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





A three-run eighth inning propelled the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 4-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park. The Chihuahuas have won three straight games and took six of eight at Fresno this season.

Luis Urias hit a solo home run in the third inning, his 13th Triple-A homer of the year. After Fresno's Matt Reynolds hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third, the 1-1 tie held all the way until El Paso's five-hit eighth inning rally. Fernando Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings to close the game and earn his fourth save of the season.

When Urias lined out to left field in the seventh inning, it ended a stretch of nine consecutive plate appearances in which he reached base, five plate appearances short of the Pacific Coast League record. The Chihuahuas have played five straight games without an error, their longest error-free streak of the year.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2019/05/28/579515#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579515

Team Records: El Paso (34-18), Fresno (26-26)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Jon Niese (2-1, 5.53) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (4-1, 4.01). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.