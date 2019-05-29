River Cats Host Athletics Affiliate in 5-Game Weekend Series

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats return home to Raley Field following a sweep of the Albuquerque Isotopes. They will begin a five-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) tonight, Wednesday, May 29. The homestand features fan-favorite daily promotions Wet Nose Wednesday (bring your dog to the ballpark), Thirsty Thursday ($2 domestic and $5 Lagunitas craft beer), Orange Friday (live music and pre-game Knee Deep craft beer specials), plus Farm to Fork Night with a California Poppies jersey auction, Dorados Sunday, and two fireworks shows!

For all you Oakland Athletics and Las Vegas Aviators fans, check out the Las Vegas Pack at rivercats.com. The package includes your choice of single-game tickets to any game this homestand (or the entire five-game series) and comes with an official Las Vegas Aviators cap.

Wednesday, May 29 - River Cats vs. Las Vegas Aviators:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., gates will open to all fans at 5:45 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs are free at every Wednesday home game this season with owner ticket on the Toyota Home Run Hill. Package with hot dog, dog water bowl, and ticket is available for just $20 at rivercats.com.

Thursday, May 30 - River Cats vs. Las Vegas Aviators:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Positive Coaching Alliance: Our friends at Positive Coaching Alliance are celebrating their 20th anniversary of using the power of positive reinforcement to build successful coaches, athletes, and parents in the Sacramento region.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Lagunitas: Domestic 12-oz beers are just $2 and Lagunitas craft beer is $5 on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Friday, May 31 - River Cats vs. Las Vegas Aviators:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- #OrangeFriday: Live music from The Outcome and----- $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and postgame fireworks!

Saturday, June 1 - River Cats vs. Las Vegas Aviators:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Television Broadcast: Live on CW31/KMAX. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Farm to Fork Night presented by Raley's: Celebrate the agricultural and culinary excellence of the Sacramento region with Farm to Fork Night at Raley Field. The team will wear specialty California Poppies jerseys and caps that will be auctioned off to benefit the River Cats Foundation.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy a themed fireworks show following every Saturday game, courtesy of Sutter Health.

- Food Trucks: Drewski's Hot Rod Kitchen and Drewski's Twisted Taco food trucks will be on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Sunday, June 2 - Dorados vs. Las Vegas Aviators:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Raley's Something Extra Sundays: Fans who bring a canned food donation of two items will receive a $5 food and beverage voucher for use at Raley Field food and beverage storefronts and portables.

- Disc Golf Day: We will be hosting a post-game Disc Golf round following the final out to promote the sport of Disc Golf in the Sacramento community. For more information, please visit El Dorado Disc Sports Facebook page.

- Dorados de Sacramento: The River Cats will take the field as the Dorados de Sacramento and the ballpark will be filled with music, dancing, and fun for all.

- Sunday Funday: Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs, face painters, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

