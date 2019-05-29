Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds

San Antonio Missions (33-20) at Memphis Redbirds (23-30)

Game #54/Road Game #29

Wednesday, May 29, 6:35 p.m.

AutoZone Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-0, 4.74) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (3-1, 3.02)

Road Warriors: While hitting on the road can be tough, David Freitas and Nate Orf have been road warriors this season for the Missions. For players who appeared in at least 10 games, Freitas and Orf have the top two road batting averages so far this season for the Missions. Freitas is batting .400 (16-40) in 14 games with two home runs, nine RBI and a 1.093 OPS. Orf is batting .356 (26-73) in 24 games with six doubles, eight RBI and a .927 OPS.

Hit Parade: In last night's game, the Missions offense set a new season-high with 18 hits, surpassing its previous high of 15 hits. Each Missions starter collected at least one hit, including starting pitcher Bubba Derby who had a two-RBI double. Six different Missions players recorded multiple hits (Dubon, Shaw, Spangenberg, Freitas, Orf, and O'Neill). Nate Orf tied his career high with four hits in last night's game.

Eight is the Magic Number: With the 8-0 shutout win, the Missions now have a leagueleading eight shutout victories on the season. The New Orleans Baby Cakes are next best with six shutout wins. Sticking with the number eight, the Missions are now a perfect 20-0 when leading after eight innings.

Southpaw Success: With the win in last night's game against left-handed starter Evan Kruczynski, the Missions improved to an 11-3 record against left handed starting pitchers. Missions hitters are batting .279 against left-handed pitchers, compared to .245 against right-handers.

Coming Through Clutch: The Missions offense came through in the clutch all night long last night driving in six of their eight runs with two outs. Mauricio Dubon and David Freitas recorded two two-out RBI while Michael O'Neill and Cory Spangenberg also recorded two-out RBI.

