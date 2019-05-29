Aces Split Series with Las Vegas, Lose Finale 12-8

Reno, Nevada - The Aces dropped the series finale against the Aviators by a score of 12-8 on Tuesday night. Both Reno and Vegas have won four games against each other in 2019. The Aces made a valiant effort to come back in this one once trailing by six runs by the fifth inning. A five-run sixth for the Aces tied the game at eight apiece. In that inning Wyatt Mathisen had an RBI, Matt Szczur had two, and Cody Decker hit his 200th career Minor League home run, a two-run blast, to knot the game.

The good times wouldn't last long as Vegas answered back with four more runs the very next inning. RBI-doubles from Sheldon Neuse and Franklin Barreto put the Aviators up by two. Corban Joseph then singled home Barreto and Nick Martini added a sacrifice fly to extend the club's lead. Righty J.B. Wendelken picked up the win tonight tossing 1.2 innings and giving up two runs in relief. The Aces will head to Albuquerque tomorrow to take on the Isotopes in game one of a five-game set starting at 5:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Cody Decker (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)

Matt Szczur (3-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 R)

Bud Jeter (1.0 IP, 0 R, H)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Franklin Barreto (4-for-5, 3 2B, 3B)

Sheldon Neuse (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Corban Joseph (3-for-4, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday May 29 Albuquerque Isotopes RHP Braden Shipley vs. RHP Peter Lambert 5:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Mr. 200: Cody Decker hit his 200th career home run tonight at Greater Nevada Field. Decker has homered for the following teams: Lake Elsinore, Tuscon, San Antonio, El Paso, Omaha, Portland, Albuquerque, Binghamton, Las Vegas, Jackson, Reno. No other active player in Minor League Baseball has more home runs than Cody Decker.

Welcome to Triple-A: Bud Jeter made his Triple-A debut tonight for Reno. The 27-year-old right-hander was drafted in the 25th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013. Last year, Jeter made 34 appearances with Double-A Jackson and finished 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA. Jeter was added to the Aces roster this afternoon replacing Stefan Crichton who had his contract selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

