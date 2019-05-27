Missions Sweep Leaves the 'Birds Seeing Red

MEMPHIS - The San Antonio Missions mastery and domination of the Memphis Redbirds continued Monday afternoon as they swept both ends of a Memorial Day doubleheader at Autozone Park while running their winning streak over Memphis to nine games.

David Freitas slugged a two-run homer and Mauricio Dubon added a solo shot to pace a 3-1 win in the opener.

Thomas Jankins (3-2) turned in his fourth straight quality start, yielding only a Tommy Edman first inning homerun over his six inning of work, while Jay Jackson collected his fourth save by working out of a jam when he stranded a pair of Memphis runners in the seventh and final inning.

Cory Spangenberg had a hand in every run scored in the nightcap, as San Antonio recorded its 11th one-run win of the season with a 2-1 victory. The win tied them with Iowa for the most one-run triumphs in the Pacific Coast League.

Spangenberg led off the second innings with a homerun to left field to start the scoring.

In the home half of of the third inning, his fielding error allowed Kramer Robertson to score from second base to tie the score.

The Missions broke the tie in the fifth inning when Spangenberg drew a bases loaded walk to force home Mauricio Dubon with the decisive run.

A trio of San Antonio relievers held the 'Birds hitless over the final 3 1/3 innings. Taylor Williams (2-1) got the win after retiring the only batter he faced to end the fourth inning.

Jacob Barnes worked a perfect seventh inning to collect his first save of the season.

The Missions (32-20) improved to a season-high 12 games over .500 and maintained a half-game over Round Rock in the American Southern Division. The Express swept a pair of games from Nashville on Monday.

