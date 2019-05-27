Game Notes vs. Las Vegas

Today's Game: It's game three of a four-game set against Las Vegas for Reno. The Aces have taken the first two games of the series and will look for a series win today. Matt Koch will take the ball for the home team. Koch is 0-1 this season with an 8.03 ERA. The righty from Louisville has pitched four different seasons for Reno dating back to 2016. He's compiled an 8-9 record with a 5.97 ERA over 158.1 innings thrown. The Aviators will send lefty Tyler Alexander to the hill who's searching for his second win of 2019. He holds a 1-3 record and 6.58 ERA on the season. The Tampa, Florida native faced the Aces once this season on April 30 earning a loss allowing four earned runs in six innings.

Promotions:

Military Monday

Buy One, Get One Free for all active and veteran military members. | Presented By 103.7 The River

Memorial Day | Presented By KODS

Notes:

Don't Score 3: The Aces and Aviators have now played six games of the 2019 Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network. Reno holds a 4-2 advantage with 10 games left to play (2 in Reno, 8 in Las Vegas). In 5 of the 6 games played this season, the losing team has scored three runs. The one game the losing team didn't score three? May 1 when Taylor Clarke tossed six innings allowing no runs earning a win in the Aces only shutout of the season. The Aces are 11-0 this season when pitching gives up three or fewer runs.

So Hot Right Now: Wyatt Mathisen continued slugging in the month of May with another 2-for-3 performance Sunday night. He is hitting .301 (22-for-73) with seven home runs, 18 RBIs, and 21 runs scored with a 1.119 OPS since May 1. Mathisen had 10 home runs in 90 games all of 2019. Domingo Leyba is hitting .330 (29-for-88) with five home runs, 19 RBIs, and 22 runs scored with a 1.023 OPS in May. Leyba had five home runs and 30 RBIs total all of 2018.

Looking for a Series Win: The Aces will go for the series win over Las Vegas Monday. If the Aces can grab a win in one of the next two days it will be the first time Reno has beaten Las Vegas in a series since May 30-June 3, 2018. The Aces lost 3-of-4 series against Las Vegas a season ago.

