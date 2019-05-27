Aviators Rally to Spoil Aces' Memorial Day

May 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - Just when everyone thought the Aviators were grounded for the third consecutive game, Las Vegas rallied in the top of the 9th to beat the Aces 9-7 this afternoon. Aces right-hander Stefan Crichton had Las Vegas down to their final strike when Seth Brown roped a two-out double scoring Jorge Mateo to cut the deficit to one. Sheldon Neuse drove Brown in with a RBI-single the very next hitter and Beau Taylor followed immediately with a two-run home run.

Aces starter Matt Koch lasted just one inning giving up one run before being replaced by Bradin Hagens. More information will follow on Koch's status. Mark Payton got to Hagens in the top of the third with an RBI-single up the middle and Sheldon Neuse added a two-run single to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Reno responded with three in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a Tyler Heineman two-run double. Heineman's double scored two, but a wild throw back to the infield got into the home dugout allowing Heineman to score. The Aviators extended their lead to 5-3 with a run in the sixth. Reno tied things up at five in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a two-run shot from Matt Szczur.

Cody Decker broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI-double. Juniel Querecuto drove him in to give the Aces a 7-5 lead heading to the ninth. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

The Aces will look for a series win tomorrow with Taylor Widener on the hill with first pitch on tap for 6:35 p.m

Top Performers - Reno

Bradin Hagens (5.0 IP, 4 ER, 1 K)

Matt Szczur (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

Cody Decker (2-for-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Seth Brown (4--for-4,2 2B, 2 RBI

Sheldon Neuse (2-for-5, 3 RBI)

Corban Joseph (3-for-5, HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday May 28 Las Vegas Aviators RHP Taylor Widener vs. RHP Paul Blackburn 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Team of the Week: MLBPipeline.com's Prospect Team of the Week honors the best performances in the Minors from the previous seven days. Any player on an organization Top 30 Prospects list on their Prospect Watch is eligible. 2B: Domingo Leyba, the D-backs' No. 24 prospect, had a break-out week. (6 G, .520/.571/1.200, 10 R, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 2 BB). Leyba hit in all six games he played this week and really started the week on fire, going 7-for-10 over his first two games, homering in the first then going 4-for-5 with 5 RBIs on Tuesday. The 23-year-old is now hitting .316/.371/.554 for the year with seven homers and 31 RBIs.

Turn Two: The Aces turned four double plays this afternoon, setting a 2019 record. The last time Reno recorded four in a single game was July 17, 2017 at Greater Nevada Field against Salt Lake. Reno lost that game by a score of 7-1. First baseman Yasmany Tomas was involved in all four DP's today.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.