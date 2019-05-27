Isotopes Fall Again to River Cats
May 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
River Cats 12 (25-26), Isotopes 5 (24-28) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: Josh Fuentes led the way at the plate for the Isotopes, finishing the game 4-for-5 with three doubles and two runs scored. The three doubles from Fuentes tied a franchise record for two-baggers in a single game ... Sam Hilliard connected on the only home run of the afternoon for the Isotopes, a two-run shot in the first inning. The home run for Hilliard was his team-leading 16th of the season.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Ryan Castellani was the hard-luck loser, allowing two earned runs over 5.0 innings on the mound. The right-hander struck out five and walked two ... Phillip Diehl tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen ... DJ Johnson struggled in relief, allowing eight runs over 1.2 innings.
TOPES TIDBITS: Fuentes' three-double performance was the 21st time in team history a player has recorded three doubles in one game, the last being Raimel Tapia on June 22, 2018 at Fresno ... Now at 24-28, the Isotopes are four games under .500 for the first time in 2019.
ON DECK: Sacramento River Cats at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park
PROBABLES: River Cats: LHP Ty Blach (1-0, 3.52), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-3, 5.81)
