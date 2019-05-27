Alzolay Deals, Iowa Wins in 10

METAIRIE, LA - The Iowa Cubs (31-21) claimed a 2-1 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes (28-24) in 10 innings, Monday at Shrine on Airline.

Starters Adbert Alzolay and Hector Noesi locked into a pitcher's duel, stifling the bats after the two teams combined for 24 runs yesterday.

The I-Cubs were the first to get on the board as the team collected two hits and one walk in the first inning. The damage was done on a double from Phillip Evans. That was the only offense Iowa would get as Noesi retired the lineup in order until the seventh. Johnny Field connected for a base hit after stretch time, but was quickly erased on a double play. Noesi ended his outing with a no-decision after allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks as he struck out six through 7.0 frames.

Alzolay was dealing on the opposite bump as he was perfect through 4.0. Lewis Brinson broke up the effort with a leadoff single in the fifth that would turn into the tying run. Alzolay exited after 6.0, allowing one earned run, two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

The 1-1 score held through nine and forced extra innings. With Evans starting the inning on second, Iowa got help from Baby Cakes pitching as Taylor Davis was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch pushed both runners into scoring position and forced an intentional walk to Donnie Dewees to set up the double play ball with two outs. Francisco Arcia was the hero as a sac fly to center field pushed in the winning run.

James Norwood (2-0) contributed 2.0 scoreless frames to capture the victory.

Postgame Notes:

- Michael Rucker, added from Tennessee today, made his Triple-A debut (2.0 IP, H, 2BB, K)

- Adbert Alzolay's nine strikeouts tied Matt Swarmer for the most in a game for an Iowa pitcher in 2019.

Iowa and New Orleans meet at Shrine on Airline again tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

