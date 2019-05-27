OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 27, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (17-31) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (22-28)

Games #49 & 50 of 140/Road #26 & 27 of 70 (9-16)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Mitchell White (0-2, 9.90) vs. OMA-RHP Heath Fillmyer (2-3, 5.40)

OKC-LHP Ben Holmes (1-4, 6.00) vs. OMA-LHP Jonathan Dziedzic (0-2, 3.75)

Monday, May 27, 2019 | Werner Park | Papillion, Neb. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Omaha Storm Chasers meet for a Memorial Day doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. at Werner Park to make up a game that was postponed April 11 due to inclement weather...The six-game series between the teams is tied, 1-1

Last Game: Omaha's pitching staff tossed a two-hit shutout and faced two batters over the minimum to send the Dodgers to a 5-0 defeat Sunday night at Werner Park. Kyle Zimmer, Jake Kalish (3-3) and Richard Lovelady retired 26 of 29 batters in the game. Following a one-out single by Cameron Perkins in the first inning, the Omaha pitching staff retired the next 15 Dodgers in a row and 25 of the final 26 OKC batters. Kalish threw six scoreless innings and retired 18 of 19 batters faced with seven strikeouts. The lefty began his outing by retiring 11 straight batters before Connor Joe hit a double down the third base line with two outs in the sixth inning. The Storm Chasers broke the scoreless stalemate in the third inning. Brett Phillips drew a leadoff walk and scored on a RBI double by Jecksson Flores. Two batters later, Cheslor Cuthbert sent a line drive homer into the left field bleachers to make it 3-0. Omaha added a run in the fourth inning when Erick Mejia drew a walk with the bases loaded, and a sacrifice fly by Jorge Bonifacio in the sixth inning extended Omaha's lead to 5-0. Daniel Corcino (3-2) pitched five innings, allowing five runs, eight hits and five walks to take the loss. The walk total was his highest since April 20, 2014 and most by a Dodgers pitcher this season.

Today's Probable Pitchers: In Game 1, Mitchell White (0-2) seeks his first Triple-A win when he makes his third start with OKC and second against Omaha...White last pitched May 22 at New Orleans, and in his first five innings, allowed just one earned run and four hits, with no walks and eight strikeouts. After running into some bad luck in the sixth inning, he was charged with a total of five runs (four earned) and six hits over 5.1 innings...In his Triple-A debut May 17 against Omaha, White was dinged for seven runs and eight hits over 4.2 innings. Five runs scored in the first inning, including a grand slam by Andrew Susac...In seven starts with Double-A Tulsa, White went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP, which would have paced the Texas League, but he fell short of officially qualifying among the league leaders...He held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 innings...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University.

Lefty Ben Holmes (1-4) returns to the Dodgers to make his ninth start of the season for OKC in Game 2...Holmes most recently started May 22 for Double-A Tulsa at Springfield, allowing four runs on six hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts in a no decision...Holmes picked up his first win of the season with the Dodgers May 16 against Omaha in OKC, holding the Storm Chasers to two runs and six hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and two K's in OKC's 5-3 win...Holmes ranks second among Dodgers pitchers with 37 strikeouts over 33.0 innings pitched this season...Holmes finished the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 30 K's and 12 walks over six starts (38.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .189 average...He began the 2018 season in the Marlins organization and spent time with Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter before being released June 27. He signed with the Dodgers July 6...Holmes was selected by Miami in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oregon State, where he led NCAA Division I with a 0.78 ERA in 2014 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 6-6 2018: 8-8 All-time: 163-152 At OMA: 78-78 The Dodgers return to Omaha for the fourth and final series of the season between the teams...The Dodgers won the final meeting in OKC May 20, 10-5, to secure their first series win of 2019...Seven of the team's first 12 matchups of the season have been decided by one or two runs...Entering today's games, the Storm Chasers are outhitting the Dodgers, 119-117, in the season series and have a 77-64 edge in runs scored...Edwin RÃ-os has a team-best 17 hits, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, three home runs and five doubles. Last season against Omaha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers were shutout for the fifth time this season Sunday night and held to two hits. Between June 2, 2014 and May 21, 2019, there was only one instance the team was held to as few as two hits in a nine-inning game. It has now occurred twice over the past five games, as OKC was also limited to just one hit on May 22 in New Orleans...Over the last five games, the team has batted just .146 (23x157) with 10 runs. And on the current road trip overall (six games), the Dodgers are batting .157 (30x191) and have gone 6-for-38 with runners in scoring position. The team has struck out 65 times over the last six games and collected a total of nine extra-base hits...Entering the road trip, the team had been on one of its best offensive stretches of the season, batting .315 with 47 runs, nine homers and 28 extra-base hits over the previous six games.

Will the Thrill: Will Smith did not play yesterday, but he is 7-for-14 with two homers, a double, four RBI and two runs scored during the current road trip...Smith has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 15-for-39 (.385) with four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored...He has a team-best 24 hits this month and paces OKC with 16 RBI and 16 runs scored.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff recorded a season-low two strikeouts last night at Omaha. Prior to that, OKC had recorded at least six K's in every game this season...OKC has racked up 14 double-digit strikeout games this season, including six in the last nine games...The Dodgers currently rank third in the PCL in strikeouts this season with 460 over 406.0 innings pitched, trailing league-leader Sacramento, which has 490 strikeouts in 443.1 innings and second-place New Orleans, which has 461 strikeouts in 434.1 innings.

Shaggy 2 Dope: JT Chargois pitched a perfect inning Saturday night with two strikeouts. He has been scored upon just twice in 15 outings this season and once over his last 14 games. In his last 13 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 17.0 innings. Opponents are 11-for-58 (.190) during the stretch with 23 strikeouts...Over his last six games, he's retired 17 of 20 batters faced with 10 strikeouts.

Mayday: Last night marked the 17th time in 24 games this month that the Dodgers allowed five or more runs and eighth time in the last 10 games...OKC has allowed 172 runs and 253 hits in May - the second-most runs and hits allowed in the Minors, only behind Reno (185 R; 271 H)...The team's current ERA this month is 6.71. Since rejoining the PCL in 1998, OKC's highest monthly ERA on record is 6.83 in May 2007.

Around the Horn: Cameron Perkins tallied one of the Dodgers' two hits last night and has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games. After slashing .207/.270/.310 over 19 games in April, he's up to .338/.390/.563 over 18 games in May...Daniel Castro's team-leading 10-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday night as he was held 0-for-3...OKC is playing its fourth doubleheader of the season and so far in 2019 is 1-5 in doubleheaders in 2019...The Dodgers are nearing the halfway point of their 14-game road trip and are 2-4 so far on the three-city journey.

