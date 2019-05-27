Vasquez Grounds Aviators in Aces Win

Reno, Nevada - It was a no-fly zone for the Aviators tonight thanks to Aces starter Anthony Vasquez. The lefty turned in his second quality start of the season giving up three earned runs on 10 hits while striking out six in six innings of work. Vasquez walked two and worked ahead in the count consistently helping him induce weak contact from Las Vegas' hitters in the game.

The Aces jumped out in front in the first inning on a Travis Snider single laced up the middle to score Matt Szczur. They would add another run in the fourth on a Caleb Joseph sacrifice fly. The Aviators would answer back with a run in the second on a home run from Franklin Barreto, and RBIs in the fourth and sixth from Cameron Rupp and Nick Martini to take a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Aces played comeback kids scoring four runs that inning with the knockout punch flying over the right field wall courtesy of a Wyatt Mathisen 3-run home run. The Texas native now has seven home runs, 18 RBIs, and 21 runs scored in the month of May. Joey Krehbiel, Ben Taylor, and Kevin Ginkel allowed one hit combined and no runs in three innings of relief. Kevin Ginkel picked up his second save of the season for the Aces and second in two nights.

Memorial Day baseball comes your way at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field with Matt Koch on the mound.

Top Performers - Reno

Wyatt Mathisen (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI)

Abraham Almonte (2-for-5, 3B, RBI)

Anthony Vasquez (6.0, 10 H, 3 ER, 6 K)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Franklin Barreto (1-for-3, HR)

Eric Campbell (3-for-3, R)

Nick Martini (2-for-4, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday May 27 Las Vegas Aviators RHP Matt Koch vs. LHP Tyler Alexander 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Quality Starts: Tonight's quality start from Anthony Vasquez was the fourth quality start for the Aces this season and the first since Vasquez himself accomplished the feat on April 28 against Fresno (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 K). Taylor Clarke (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 9 K, 4/9 vs. Albuquerque) and Justin Donatella (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 5 K, 4/16 @ Albuquerque) were the others to get the job done this year.

Series Win: The Aces will go for the series win over Las Vegas tomorrow. If the Aces can grab a win in one of the next two days it will be the first time Reno has beaten Las Vegas in a series since May 30-June 3, 2018. The Aces lost 3 of 4 series against Las Vegas a season ago.

