Sounds Get Swept in Doubleheader

May 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Round Rock Express outlasted the Nashville Sounds and came away with a pair of wins Monday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. The Express got a dominant performance from pitcher Cy Sneed to earn a 2-0 win in game one and got a clutch two-run double from Anibal Sierra to help grab game two, 8-4.

Game one of the doubleheader was a continuation of the suspended contest between the two teams on April 18. Nashville reliever Tim Dillard put forth a tremendous effort with seven innings in relief, but the offense went silent with only two hits.

Yordan Alvarez's monster season continued when he hit a solo homer to give the Express a 1-0 lead. It was the 20th home run of the season for Alvarez who got a ball up into the wind and watched it sail over the wall in left-center.

Round Rock got a sacrifice fly from catcher Jamie Ritchie in the top of the fourth to make it a 2-0 game. From there, Dillard allowed only four baserunners the rest of the way. He was tagged with a tough loss after allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and didn't walk any batters.

Game two was a back-and-forth affair until the ninth inning when Round Rock plated five. Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second thanks to back-to-back doubles by Andy Ibanez and Hunter Cole, and a run-scoring groundout by Adam Moore.

Round Rock evened the game at 2-2 in the third and then took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI double by Alvarez. Nashville came right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to even the game at 3-3.

It stayed tied until Round Rock erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Seth Maness (2-1, 4.50) starts for the Sounds. The Express have not announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With today's 2-0 loss and 8-4 loss, the Sounds are now 20-32 on the season.

Pitcher Tim Dillard struck out Kyle Tucker in the second inning of game one to set the all-time strikeouts record by a Nashville Sounds pitcher. It was Dillard's 533rd strikeout as a member of the Sounds.

Dillard threw 7.0 innings in relief - the longest outing by a Nashville reliever in 2019.

Hunter Cole extended his season-long hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double. He is hitting .512 (22-for-43) with 14 runs scored, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 13 RBI and 4 walks during the streak.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.