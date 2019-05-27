Omaha Takes Pair from Dodgers

Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers took both ends of a doubleheader from the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday afternoon at Werner Park, winning the first game, 7-3, and completing four-run comeback in the second game for a 6-5 victory.

The first game scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning. Erick Mejia led off with a fly ball to center field that turned into a triple when Shane Peterson missed his attempt at a diving catch. Jorge Bonifacio followed with a RBI single to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers (24-28) added three more runs in the fifth inning. Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer and Erick Mejia added sacrifice fly, putting the Dodgers down, 4-0.

The Dodgers (17-33) broke a drought of 15 straight scoreless innings in the sixth inning when Connor Joe connected on a two-run homer.

OKC could not hold the deficit at two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Phillips hit his second homer in as many as innings, and his opposite field, three-run poke gave the Storm Chasers their biggest lead at five runs.

Jake Peter hit a sac fly in the seventh inning, but the rally ended shortly after that..

Omaha starting pitcher Jonathan Dziedzic (1-2) allowed just two runs and three hits over 5.1 innings. He faced just one over the minimum through five scoreless frames and finished with one walk and five strikeouts.

Dodgers starting pitcher Mitchell White (0-1) was effective in four innings but was lifted from the game despite just throwing 54 pitches. He was handed the loss after allowing one run and five hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Dodgers began to turn their fortunes around at the plate early in the second game. Joe doubled on the first pitch of the game and later scored on a RBI single by Cameron Perkins.

Perkins was the offensive leader in Game 2, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored. He reached base five times throughout the doubleheader in seven plate appearances.

Omaha knotted the score with a sac fly Bonifacio in the bottom of the first inning, but the Dodgers regained the lead in their next at-bat. Joe and Perkins each picked up RBI singles, giving the Dodgers a 3-1 advantage.

OKC continued to add to the lead with a sacrifice fly by Peter in the third inning and a RBI single by Shane Peterson in the fourth inning, making it 5-1.

But the game started to turn in the bottom of the inning. With none on and two out, Ben Holmes walked back-to-back batters. Xavier Fernandez then hit a three-run homer to pull Omaha within one.

Still down by a run in the sixth inning, Bubba Starling drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Samir Dueñez evened the score with a RBI single. Later with one out and a runner at third base, Fernandez pulled through again, sending a go-ahead single up the middle to give Omaha its first lead.

Josh Thole drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and the Dodgers had the tying run in scoring position with one out, but the OKC could not bring him in.

The Dodgers lost Game 2 despite outhitting Omaha, 11-5. Of the five walks drawn by the Storm Chasers, four ended up scoring.

Omaha reliever Andres Machado (1-0) earned the win after keeping the Dodgers scoreless between the fifth and sixth innings. Richard Lovelady closed things out in the seventh to earn his first save.

Dodgers reliever Josh Sborz (1-2) allowed both runs in the sixth inning and took the loss.

The Dodgers and Storm Chasers return to a normal schedule Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Live coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

