Missions Complete Sweep of Redbirds

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions blanked the Memphis Redbirds 4-0 in Monday's matinee to complete the five-game series sweep. The victory extended the ball club's winning streak to six games, which matched a season-long stretch for the Missions.

The game was largely a pitcher's duel until the seventh inning when the Missions tacked on three runs to their 1-0 advantage. Lucas Erceg doubled down the left field line to get the frame started and came around to score on a Jake Hager base hit. Three batters later Tyler Saladino provided the power with a pinch-hit, two-run blast to give the pitching staff some insurance.

San Antonio's Burch Smith fanned a half-dozen over four innings of work and was followed by two scoreless frames from Taylor Williams, who earned his first win of the season, an inning from Donnie Hart, and two perfect innings from Jay Jackson.

The Missions will head to Round Rock tomorrow to battle the Express in a four-game series at Dell Diamond. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (2-1, 4.50) will start for San Antonio. He will be opposed by fellow right-hander Brady Rodgers (4-0, 3.32) for Round Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

With the win, San Antonio improved to 27-17 on the season.

The sweep was the first five-game series sweep for San Antonio since at least 2005 when MLBAM began compiling statistics. It was the first sweep of any kind for the Missions this season and first since a three-game sweep of Double-A Corpus Christi from July 23-25, 2018.

Tyler Saladino's home run was the fourth pinch-hit home run of the season for San Antonio.

The shutout was the sixth shutout of the season for San Antonio, which is tied with New Orleans for the most in the Pacific Coast League.

