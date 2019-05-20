Taking over First Place in the Division

May 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





In a 9-3 demolition of the Memphis Redbirds Sunday afternoon, the Missions stroked 15 hits to tie a season-high and went on to win their fifth straight game.

It was such a thorough victory, the first question to Missions manager Rick Sweet afterward centered on whether he thinks the team is hitting an early peak, with it coming a little less than a third of the way through the Pacific Coast League's regular season.

"No, hopefully we have more," Sweet said. "To be honest, I told you yesterday, our quality at bats are going up. I see it in practice. I see it in games. I just think we're starting to put it together offensively, as much as anything.

"Yeah, I like five-game winning streaks. I like six. I like as many as I can get. I am greedy (because) there are never enough runs. There are never enough wins. I want more."

Sweet will get his chance for another win early in the day on Monday as the finale of a five-game home series against Memphis starts at 11:05 a.m. at Wolff.

With eight wins in their last 10 games, the Missions have taken over first place in the PCL's American Southern Division. Their record has improved to 26-17, a half of a game ahead of the 25-17 Round Rock Express.

"I like where we're at, " Sweet said. "But we can get better."

The Missions won the first three games in the series against the Redbirds by modest scores of 4-3, 5-3 and 6-4. They had to come from behind in two of the three and never got more than 10 hits in any of them.

But in a Sunday afternoon matinee played in sauna-like humidity and 91-degree heat, the Missions took charge almost from the beginning.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson retired nine of the first ten batters he faced, didn't allow a hit until the fourth and didn't give up a run until the fifth.

By that time, the Missions' offense was rolling.

They scored one in the second, two in the fourth and two in the fifth off Memphis ace Jake Woodford, who entered the game with a 1.74 earned run average.

In the fourth, the Missions broke it open with four runs, including a three-run homer by Tyler Saladino, to make it 9-1.

Saladino finished 2-for-3 to give him 8 hits in 13 at bats in the series.

Cory Spangenberg was 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and two singles. Lucas Erceg had a homer and two hits, and Blake Allemand produced two, as well, even after entering the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

As a team, the Missions have languished in the bottom third of the PCL's batting charts for most of the year, hitting in the .240s for much of the time since the season opened on April 4.

But the bats have started started to heat up, producing a .297 average in the five-game streak, which includes the final game of a series at New Orleans and the first four against Memphis.

"We felt this coming, actually, (for) about the last week," Sweet said. "The coaches, we sit in there and talk, and we see the practice and how they're doing, and then we see the quality of the at bats in the game.

"It's timing. You hear that a lot, as far as timing of all their mechanics, getting ready. It's coming together.

"Spangenberg is getting (hot), (Tyrone) Taylor is coming back. His timing is getting a lot better. We've got a lot of guys that are (hitting well)."

Sweet agreed that the hitting performance was more meaningful in that it came against Woodford, one of the best pitchers in the PCL to this point.

"He's been their best pitcher," Sweet said. "Hey, it (was) a tough day. It was hot. It was humid. We were right in the middle of the day. The game starts at 2 o'clock. Right in the middle of the heat.

"Then we get off to a good start. It makes it tough (on the opposing pitcher)."

As Woodford (3-1) suffered the loss, Fort Worth-native Aaron Wilkerson (2-0) claimed the victory in six innings, giving up only two hits and an unearned run. He walked one and struck out seven.

Wilkerson said the heat didn't bother him too much.

"It wasn't bad," said the Fort Worth native, who threw 93 pitches, including 66 for strikes. "You kind of get used to it. We just came from New Orleans, so it was similar weather. Just a touch hotter here. But, really, it was about the same."

The run support was helpful, Wilkerson said.

"It makes your job easier," he said. "It kind of changes the mindset. Just, go out and get through innings quick. Pitch to contact, and just keep your defense in the game. The quicker you work, the more the defense is in the game (and) the better they are behind you."

But the story of the day, clearly, was the hitting.

Spangenberg even had a shot at hitting for the cycle until he struck out in the eighth. As it turned out, he finished with the third four-hit game of his career and the first since 2012.

He said later that he isn't surprised at the increasing number of quality at-bats for the Missions.

"I think we have a talented lineup," Spangenberg said. "Guys are starting to find their swings, and it shows."

PCL standings

American Southern Division

San Antonio 26-17, Round Rock 25-17, New Orleans 23-21, Oklahoma City 14-27.

American Northern Division

Iowa 26-18, Memphis 21-22, Omaha 20-23, Nashville 16-27.

Sunday's matchup

11:05 a.m., at Wolff Stadium - Burch Smith (3-1, 1.37) for San Antonio vs. Ryan Meisinger (0-3, 3.70).

Coming up

The Missions will open a four-game series at Round Rock starting Tuesday. The Missions and the Express split the first series in their new PCL rivalry at Wolff in the first week of May. Recently, Round Rock has lost three in a row at home to the Nashville and four of five overall.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.