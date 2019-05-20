Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds

San Antonio Missions (26-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (21-22)

Game #44/Home Game #25

Monday, May 20, 11:05 a.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (3-1, 1.37) vs. RHP Ryan Meisinger (0-3, 3.70)

Broom Seekers: The Missions have claimed the first four games of their current series against the Memphis Redbirds and go for the series sweep today. It would be the first five-game series sweep for San Antonio since at least 2005 when MLBAM began compiling stats. It would be the first series sweep of any kind since a three-game sweep of Double-A Corpus Christi from July 23-25, 2018.

Back on Top: Thanks to the current five-game winning streak, the Missions are back on top in the American Southern Division. This is the first time since April 29 that the Missions have held first place in the division.

Third Spot's A Charm: Tyler Saladino has been a steady force for the Missions all season long, but the team has benefitted the most from starting Saladino in the number spot in the lineup. With yesterday's win, the Missions improved to 6-0 this season when Saladino starts in the number three spot. The team is 12-13 when Saladino bats anywhere else in the lineup.

We're Going Streaking: Speaking of Tyler Saladino's success, he is currently on a five-game hitting streak after going 2-for-3 on Sunday. He is now the eighth different Missions player to collect a five-game hitting streak. During the streak, he is batting .588 (10-for-27) with a home run, six doubles, and eight runs batted in.

Pinch-Hitting Hager: While pinch-hitting can be one of the toughest things to do in baseball, Jake Hager is excelling in that category this season for the Missions. After collecting a pinch-hit single in Sunday's game, Hager is now 5-for-6 with a triple, a home run, and four RBI in pinch-hit at-bats this season.

Perdomo-nation: Since being transferred to San Antonio on April 30, reliever Angel Perdomo has a dominant force out of the Missions bullpen. The tall southpaw has been a strikeout machine against Triple-A hitters. In 9.1 innings, Perdomo has 20 strikeouts which averages to 19.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He has struck out at least two batters in all six of his appearances with San Antonio, including six strikeouts against Oklahoma City on May 6.

