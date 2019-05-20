OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 20, 2019

May 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Omaha Storm Chasers (20-23) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (14-27)

Game #42 of 140/Home #23 of 70 (7-15)

Pitching Probables: OMA-LHP Jake Kalish (2-2, 4.24) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-2, 5.70)

Monday, May 20, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Omaha Storm Chasers close out their five-game series with an 11:05 a.m. game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 2-2, as the teams meet for the final time this season in Oklahoma City. With a victory today, the Dodgers can secure their first series win of the 2019 season.

Last Game: Omaha scored runs in seven different innings and hit three home runs on the way to an 11-1 win against the Dodgers Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Storm Chasers built an 8-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning before the Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run by Connor Joe. The Storm Chasers had quickly taken the lead in the first inning when Humberto Arteaga opened the game with a leadoff home run. Erick Mejia hit a RBI single in the third inning before Samir Dueñez drove in two more runs with a double for a 4-0 advantage. Arteaga hit his second home run of the game in the fourth inning, knocking a two-run shot out to the Budwesier Deck in left field for a 6-0 Omaha lead. Jecksson Flores hit into a fielder's choice in the sixth inning to bring home Omaha's seventh run. Omaha loaded the bases in the seventh and scored a run on a wild pitch by Adam McCreery to take an 8-0 lead. Joe led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a towering home run off the LED board in left field to get the Dodgers on the scoreboard. A RBI triple by Erick Mejia in the eighth extended Omaha's lead to 9-1 before Andrew Susac added a two-run homer out to right field in the top of the ninth. Dodgers starting pitcher Brock Stewart (0-4) was charged with the loss, while Brian Flynn (2-2) got the win for Omaha, pitching 5.2 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (0-2) takes to the mound for his eighth start of the season and second against the Storm Chasers...He most recently started May 14 in Round Rock, allowing six runs on nine hits over five innings during a no decision. The Express hit two home runs, including a grand slam by Drew Ferguson...Zastryzny has racked up 25 strikeouts over his last three games (17.1 IP), reaching at least nine strikeouts twice. On May 4 in New Orleans, he tied his career high with 10 K's over 5.1 innings. He enters today with a 4.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio (44 K/9 BB)...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization before being released near the end of Spring Training and signing with the Dodgers in late March...He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago. Working almost exclusively out of the bullpen, Zastryzny went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA for Iowa over 56.0 IP...Zastryzny was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...In his last meeting with Omaha April 9, he held the Storm Chasers scoreless and to two hits over 5.0 innings two walks and six strikeouts, as he made both his team and season debut. Between his time with OKC and Iowa, Zastryzny is 1-1 with a 2.36 ERA against Omaha over seven games and the Storm Chasers have batted just .184 against him.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 4-5 2018: 8-8 All-time: 161-151 At OKC: 84-74

The Dodgers are already meeting Omaha for their third series of the 2019 season and second in OKC...Six of the teams' nine matchups have been decided by one or two runs...Omaha won a three-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 16-18. The teams split a weather-shortened two-game series at Werner Park April 9-10...So far in the 2019 series with the Storm Chasers, OKC's Edwin Ríos has 14 hits, nine RBI, eight runs scored, three home runs and four doubles. Last season against Omaha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers' lone run Sunday came via Connor Joe's first home run of the season in the seventh inning. The Dodgers have now hit 25 home runs over their last 15 games and have hit at least one home run in nine of their last 10 games (16 HR), including six games with two or more dingers. Ironically, the lone game during the stretch that the Dodgers were held without a homer was May 14 at Round Rock when OKC scored 15 runs, including 11 in one inning...Before the recent power surge, the Dodgers had smacked only 16 home runs in their first 26 games...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed at least one homer in seven straight games, with the opponent going yard 13 times. Five of the homers have been hit with a runner on base, and seven have occurred with two outs in an inning.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins went 2-for-4 Sunday and has now hit safely in five straight games, and in 10 of his last 11 games, going 18-for-46 (.391) with six doubles, two homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored. During the five-game hitting streak he's 9-for-21, and he's tallied three straight multi-hit games for the first time since a run of four straight April 14-18, 2018 with Tacoma, going 7-for-13...After going 0-for-3 on May 1, Perkins' batting average stood at .197, but he's raised it by 83 points since then...He paces the Dodgers with 12 doubles so far this season and 14 of his 30 total hits this season have gone for extra bases.

Speed Bump: Yesterday marked the first time in five games the Dodgers were held to fewer than five runs. Entering Sunday, OKC had scored 36 runs over its previous four games combined...Although the Dodgers were held to just one run yesterday, OKC's offense is ramping up this month, scoring 91 runs and hitting 25 homers through the first 18 games of May. The Dodgers' 88 runs and 16 homers through April ranked last in the 16-team PCL...The team went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position yesterday after batting .420 with RISP over the previous four games.

On Strike: The Dodgers struck out 10 more batters yesterday for the team's 19th double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Dodgers lead the PCL American Conference with 397 strikeouts over 347.0 innings this season. The Dodgers rank third overall in the PCL, trailing Sacramento (420) and Tacoma (401), but those teams have pitched 32.2 and 36.1 more innings than the Dodgers, respectively...Yesterday also marked the 10th game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. When opponents don't strike out, they are batting .398 (386x969) overall and .419 (192x458) over the last 18 games.

Shaggy 2 Dope: JT Chargois pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday night on just nine pitches and struck out two of the three batters he faced. He's been scored upon just twice in 12 outings this season and once over his last 11 games. In his last 10 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 14.1 innings. Opponents are 11-for-51 (.216) during the stretch with 19 strikeouts.

May Showers: The Dodgers have allowed a combined 28 runs over the last three games and have allowed 10 or more runs six times in May and nine times overall this season, surpassing their total from the entire 2018 season (eight). OKC's 192 hits allowed and 130 runs allowed in May are both second-most in all of the Minors, only behind fellow-PCL team Reno (200 hits; 149 runs). The team's ERA this month currently stands at 6.99, and since rejoining the PCL in 1998, OKC's highest monthly ERA on record is 6.83 in May 2007...Including each of the last three days, starting pitchers have lasted less than 5.0 innings in 12 of 18 games this month. The starters have combined for just 75.1 innings for an average of less than 4.1 IP per game and have an aggregate ERA of 7.53...OKC now has a 6.92 ERA at home (22 games), which is second-highest in the Minors.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.