Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (16-26) at Round Rock Express (25-17)

Game #43: Nashville Sounds (16-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-17)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ronald Herrera (0-3, 15.26) vs. RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-3, 5.55)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Ronald Herrera: 24-year-old Ronald Herrera starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is making his 4th start and 6th appearance overall. In 5 games (3 starts), Herrera is 0-3 with a 15.26 ERA. He has logged 7.2 innings and has allowed 13 hits and 4 walks to go along with 9 strikeouts. Herrera was reinstated from the 7-day injured list today. Herrera missed the entired 2018 season after he had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon on June 11. Herrera spent most of 2017 in the minor leagues, where he combined for an 8-1 record with a 1.91 ERA between the GCL Yankees East, Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He served two stints with the New York Yankees and made two appearances. Herrera was traded to Texas from New York-AL in exchange for Reiver Sanmartin on November 20, 2017. He was originally signed by the Oakland Athletics on May 31, 2012.

Wood Coming Up on Win #600: Sounds Manager Jason Wood has 598 wins in his managerial career going into tonight's game. His season-high for wins is 80 with Double-A Frisco in the 2014 season.

Series-ly Speaking: Yesterday's win in Round Rock signaled the first true series win of the year for the Sounds. The club is now 1-7-2 in the 10 series they have played. A win tonight would give Nashville 4 wins in the 5-game set.

Eight for May: Through 17 games in the month of May, the Sounds are just under .500 at 8-9. Nashville totaled 8 wins in the entire month of April. The team has 12 games left in the month. Through the first 17 games of May, the Sounds are hitting .258, compared to .230 in April.

We're Going Streaking: Nashville is looking to match its longest winning streak of the season at 4 games. The team won 4 straight from May 5-8 when they close a 4-game set against Memphis with 2 wins and opened the current road trip with 2 wins in Oklahoma City.

Comeback Kids: Yesterday's come-from-behind win was the first of the year for the Sounds when trailing after eight innings. The team is now 1-23 when trailing after eight.

