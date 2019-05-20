River Cats Back at Raley Field for Willie Mays Bobblehead Giveaway and More

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats return home to Raley Field after a short trip to Fresno this past weekend. They will begin a four-game series against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) on Tuesday, May 21. The homestand features fan-favorite daily promotions Toyota Family Value Tuesday (dollar hot dogs and dessert), Wet Nose Wednesday (bring your pup to the ballpark), and Thirsty Thursday ($2 domestic and $5 Lagunitas craft beer), plus a jam-packed Orange Friday with a Willie Mays bobblehead giveaway and fireworks show!

Tuesday, May 21 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:45 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Family Value Tuesday: Enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 ice cream cups, and $1 Merlino's for Toyota Family Value Tuesdays.

Wednesday, May 22 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m., gates will open to all fans at 11:00 a.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM at 7:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs are free at every Wednesday home game this season with owner ticket on the Toyota Home Run Hill. Package with hot dog, dog water bowl, and ticket is available for just $20 at rivercats.com.

Thursday, May 23 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Green Awareness Night: Presented by Commerce Printing, the Sacramento River Cats and their partners highlight the many sustainability efforts in and around Raley Field.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Lagunitas: Domestic 12-oz beers are just $2 and Lagunitas craft beer is $5 on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Friday, May 24 - River Cats vs. Salt Lake Bees:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- #OrangeFriday: Live music and----- $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and postgame fireworks!

- Willie Mays Original Bobble Replica: The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited edition Willie Mays original bobblehead replica! Make sure to get your hands on a fun piece of Giants' history and nostalgia.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

