Redbirds Blanked 4-0 at San Antonio

May 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (21-23) went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base on Monday in San Antonio, falling 4-0 in the series finale against the Missions (Brewers).

Rangel Ravelo went 1-for-4 on the day, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. He is batting .472 (26x55) during that span.

Ravelo was also the last Redbird to record a hit in 15-straight games when he had a 16-game stretch last season from July 24 - Aug. 24, 2018.

Ryan Meisinger did not allow an earned run in his three innings of work in the start and struck out the side to begin the game. He finished his outing with six punch-outs.

Meisinger has not allowed an earned run in his last 13.2 innings of work, making nine appearances and two starts during that span.

Hunter Cervenka and Chasen Shreve combined to retire all nine of their batters faced in three innings of bullpen work. The lefties did not allow a hit and fanned three.

San Antonio (27-17) gained some breathing room in the seventh with a two-out, two-run home run from Tyler Saladino to cap off a three-run frame.

Edmundo Sosa had the Redbirds lone extra-base hit in the contest with a double in the sixth.

Tommy Edman and Drew Robinson each had a stolen base on the day. They have combined for a perfect 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts this season.

Lane Thomas added an outfield assist, throwing out a runner at 3rd base to prevent a run from scoring on a sacrifice-fly chance.

Today marks the first time that the Redbirds have been swept in five games by an opponent since July 21-23, 2006 at Iowa in a series that included two doubleheaders.

The Redbirds now head to Nashville for a four-game set, starting tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Memphis is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.: special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery; Memorial Day Weekend Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader): Memorial Day doubleheader (one ticket is good for both games); Memorial Day Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday

Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 31 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

