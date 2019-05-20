Slater powers River Cats to doubleheader sweep

Fresno, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (21-22) picked up two wins (4-3, 7-0) on Sunday in a doubleheader sweep of the Fresno Grizzlies (22-21) to pull within one game of the Pacific Northern division lead.

First baseman Austin Slater provided more than half of the team's runs, doing the most damage in the second inning of game two when he launched Sacramento's first grand slam of the season. Back in game one, his two-run homer in the fifth gave the River Cats a 4-3 lead - which they would not relinquish.

Sacramento's bullpen was nearly unhittable during the two seven-inning ballgames as left-hander Sam Selman, right-handers Tyler Rogers, Jandel Gustave, and Sam Coonrod, as well as switch-pitcher Pat Venditte combined to strike out 12 batters in six innings while allowing just two hits and one walk. In game two, it helped preserve the River Cats' first shutout of the year.

Right-hander Enderson Franco (1-1, 7.76) will be on the mound for the River Cats in Monday's series finale while the Grizzlies will counter with righty Paulo Espino (3-1, 5.36). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Lefty Sam Selman continues to dominate Pacific Coast League hitters as he struck out the side in the sixth inning of game one. The former Kansas City Royals prospect has now whiffed 20 of the last 40 batters he's faced.

- Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski collected two hits in each half of Sunday's doubleheader, including his ninth and tenth doubles of the season. His batting average is now up to .345, which is a remarkable 115-point increase since May 1.

