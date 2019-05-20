Court Continues to Produce, Rainiers Handed Big Defeat in Monday Finale

Reno, NV - Ryan Court extended his hitting streak to six games and had 3 RBI on Monday against the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field, but the Tacoma Rainiers suffered a 25-8 loss and dropped the five-game series in the finale.

With the Rainiers (21-24) trailing Reno (17-27), 6-1, Court lined his sixth double in the top of the third, scoring Tim Lopes and Shed Long to narrow the deficit. Court added an RBI with a run-scoring groundout in the top of the seventh. The 30-year-old finished 2-for-4 and is 11-for-20 (.550) over the six-game stretch with 11 RBI and 7 runs, raising his average from .160 to .333. The Illinois native led Tacoma with 5 RBI in Sunday's 18-9 victory.

Tacoma found itself with a three-run deficit after the first inning and plated a run when Jose Lobaton doubled home Shed Long in the top of the second. Lobaton collected 2 RBI and a pair of walks in the defeat. Long scored three runs for the fourth time this season.

The Rainiers forced a run home in the fifth inning when Kristopher Negron drew a bases-loaded walk to score Tim Lopes. One day after matching a season-high with four runs, Lopes scored three times on Monday, giving him 18 runs over the last 14 contests.

Braden Bishop helped ignite a three-run rally with a ninth inning with an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to six games.

Left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (0-1) made his first career Triple-A start on Monday, allowing six runs in 1 2/3 innings on six hits and two walks. Misiewicz made his Rainiers debut on April 28, pitching four scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Christian Bergman made his first relief appearance in the defeat, surrendering eight runs in 2 2/3 frames. Tyler Danish gave up five runs across 1 2/3 innings and Christian Pedrol allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings in his Triple-A debut. Catcher David Shaeffer was called on to record the final two outs in ninth.

The Rainiers return home for the start of a four-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday at 6:05 pm PDT. Opening Night starter Erik Swanson (0-0, 0.00) will make his first start with Tacoma since being optioned from Seattle on Sunday. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

