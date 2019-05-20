Dodgers Outrun Storm Chasers for First Series Win

Oklahoma City - Connor Joe hit two home runs and eight Oklahoma City Dodgers finished with multi-hit games in Oklahoma City's 10-5 win against the Omaha Storm Chasers Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the victory, the Dodgers won their five-game series against the Storm Chasers, 3-2, marking their first series win of the season.

The Dodgers (15-27) racked up a season-high 17 hits in the game as they tallied five runs in the fourth inning, including two-run homers by Joe and Cameron Perkins.

Joe quickly put Oklahoma City ahead on the scoreboard Monday when he connected on a leadoff home run in the first inning for his second homer in as many games for the Dodgers. Oklahoma City went on to load the bases later in the inning with one out, but Omaha pitcher Jake Kalish retired the next two Oklahoma City batters.

Edwin RÃ-os hit into a fielder's choice in the third inning to bring home the Dodgers' second run of the day for a 2-0 Oklahoma City lead.

In the fourth inning, Omaha's Cheslor Cuthbert lined a RBI double into left field and Samir Dueñez drove in another run on a groundout to tie the game, 2-2.

The Dodgers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Rocky Gale before Joe connected on his second homer of the game - a two-run shot out to left field - for a 5-2 Oklahoma City advantage.

Two batters later, Perkins hit a two-run homer out to left-center field for a 7-2 Dodgers lead.

Omaha tallied three runs in the top of the fifth inning via a three-run homer by Omaha's Erick Mejia to cut the Dodgers' lead to 7-5.

RÃ-os knocked a two-out RBI single into center field to extend Oklahoma City's lead to 8-5 in the sixth inning. A RBI single by Zach Reks in the seventh inning extended Oklahoma City's lead to four runs.

In the eighth, Daniel Castro hit into a fielder's choice that was coupled with a throwing error to put Oklahoma City ahead, 10-5. The Dodgers loaded the bases later in the inning with two outs, but Reks struck out to end the inning.

Oklahoma City pitcher JT Chargois retired the three Omaha batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning to close out the game as the Storm Chasers' record fell to 20-24 on the season. The Dodgers outhit Omaha, 17-4, in the game.

Oklahoma City starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny (1-2) retired the first nine Omaha batters he faced before Humberto Arteaga singled to lead off the fourth inning. Zastryzny picked up the win, allowing five runs and four hits over 6.0 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

Omaha's Kalish (2-3) was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts. He did not issue a walk.

