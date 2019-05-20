Szczur Cycles, Tomas Homers Four Times in Thrashing of Rainiers

Reno, Nevada - It's not everyday 25 Aces runs are scored on 25 hits. It's not everyday when a cycle is overshadowed by a four-homer game. It's not everyday when 10 home runs are hit as a team. But today, was that day.

The Aces demolished the Tacoma Rainiers by a score of 25-8 Monday in an offensive explosion that will be remembered for a long time not only in Reno, but in professional baseball. Yasmany Tomas had the game of the day with four home runs (Aces record), eight RBIs (ties franchise record) and four runs scored. He put the Aces up 3-0 in the first inning on a 3-run HR and the team never looked back. The Aces really closed the game in the bottom of the fifth scoring nine runs. Both Yasmany Tomas and Domingo Leyba had two separate hits each that inning.

Matt Szczur collected the cycle going 4-for-6 on the day with three RBI and three runs scored. Compared to Tomas and Szczur, MiLB home run leader Kevin Cron had a modest day going 3-for-4 with two home runs, five runs scored (ties franchsie record), and six RBIs.

Overall, the Aces hit 10 home runs in the game (Tomas 4, Cron 2, Szczur 1, Joseph 1, Leyba 1, Locastro 1) tying a Pacific Coast League record set in 1974. The Aces have hit 15 home runs the last two games breaking a PCL record of home runs as a team in consecutive games previously set at 13. And their 25 runs scored in the game is a new franchise record (previous: 22, 5/4/17 vs. SL).

Stefan Crichton picked up the win in the game going 1.1 innings allowing no runs in relief of starter Taylor Clarke who threw 4.2 innings allowing four runs on seven hits. The Aces will look for an encore preformance tomorrow in El Paso with first pitch on tap for 6:05 p.m. and Matt Koch on the bump.

Top Performers - Reno

Matt Szczur (4-for-6, Cycle, 3 RBI, 3 R)

Kevin Cron (3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 R, 6 RBI)

Yasmany Tomas (5-for-6, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 4 R)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Ian Miller (2-for-4)

Kristopher Negron (2-for-3, 2 RBI, R)

Ryan Court (2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI)

Have a Day: Designated hitter Yasmany Tomas had four HRs in the game, a franchise record. He's the first PCL hitter since 2008 (Micah Hoffpauir) and the 6th player in modern PCL history to accomplish the feat. Matt Szczur cycled going 4-for-6 on the day with three RBI and three runs scored. It is the fourth cycle in franchise history and the first since Christian Walker did it on May 13, 2017 against New Orleans. The Aces had 10 HRs in the game combined, tying a PCL record set in 1974.

Player of the Week: Kevin Cron was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 13-19. Cron hit .435 with 14 RBI, 8 runs scored, five home runs and an OPS of 1.778. He was named PCL Player of the Week twice last season (6/3 and 7/1). Additionally, Cron leads the Minor League circuit with 21 home runs.

