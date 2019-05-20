Grizz Drop Both Games of DH to Sacramento

Fresno, California - The Sacramento River Cats (20-22) beat the Fresno Grizzlies (22-20) 4-3 in game one of the doubleheader from Chukchansi Park. Carter Kieboom, Jacob Wilson and Brandon Snyder recorded two hits apiece in the loss. Kieboom launched a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first, his second clout in as many at-bats (walk-off homer on Friday). He also raked a double and scored on a Wilson RBI single. Scott Copeland (2-2) was dealt the decision for Fresno.

Sacramento plated a pair of runs in both the third and fifth frames. A two-run wallop by Austin Slater in the latter inning put the River Cats ahead for good. It was his eighth longball of the season. Abiatal Avelino, Mike Yastrzemski and Mike Gerber provided multi-hit contests in the victory. Tyler Beede (2-1) enjoyed the win after five frames of work. Sam Selman (1.0 IP, 3 K) and Tyler Rogers (save) followed Beede to wrap-up the game.

In game two, the Sacramento River Cats (21-22) kept the Fresno Grizzlies' (22-21) bats quiet with a 7-0 win. A sixth-run top of the second highlighted the Sacramento offense. Francisco Pena hammered a two-run tater while Slater demolished a grand slam. Gerber added the final RBI in the fifth inning. The River Cats struck out 13 Grizzlies hitters with Pat Venditte (2-1, win) notching five over two frames.

Fresno reliever Henderson Alvarez spun two scoreless innings, punching out a pair. He also looped a base hit in his only appearance at the plate. Wilson and Jake Noll picked up the other singles. Lefty Vidal Nuno III (1-1) suffered the loss. Both squads conclude the series tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 2B Carter Kieboom (2-7, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (3-6, RBI)

- RHP Henderson Alvarez (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; 1-1)

Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Austin Slater (3-8, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Mike Yastrzemski (4-7, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- SS Abiatal Avelino (3-5, 2 2B, R, BB)

- CF Mike Gerber (3-7, 2 RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday May 20 Sacramento River Cats (Home) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. RHP Enderson Franco (Sacramento) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Carter Kieboom enjoyed his third consecutive multi-hit game after a pair of extra baggers in game one of the doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Kieboom doubled and homered in the 4-3 loss. His first inning two-run shot was his second straight at-bat going deep after crushing a game-winning dinger Friday night in a 9-8 victory. Kieboom's walk-off was the first of his career at any level.

