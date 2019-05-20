Dodgers Clip Chasers 10-5

Storm Chasers shortstop Erick Mejia homered and drove in three runs, however Oklahoma City first baseman Connor Joe smashed two longballs as the Dodgers tallied 17 hits in a 10-5 win over Omaha on Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Joe led off the Oklahoma City order in the bottom of the first with his first big fly. After increasing the advantage to two, Omaha drew the game even with a two-spot in the fourth, highlighted by 1B Cheslor Cuthbert 's RBI double to left. The Dodgers, however, immediately answered back with a five-run frame featuring a pair of two-run homers, including Joe's second homer of the afternoon, to put Oklahoma City ahead 7-2.

Mejia would then mash a three-run blast in the fifth to narrow the deficit to two, yet Omaha was unable to shrink the margin further from that point on. Oklahoma City added single tallies for insurance scores in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth frames.

LF Zach Reks (3-5, 2 R, RBI, BB) posted a game-high three knocks, while seven other Dodgers batters recorded multi-hit efforts, including Joe (2-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB). No Storm Chasers hitter accrued more than one knock, though Mejia and 3B Humberto Arteaga each reached base twice.

Oklahoma City lefty Rob Zastryzny (6.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned his first victory, while the bullpen trio of Tony Cingrani (1.0 IP, K), Josh Sborz (1.0 IP, K) and J.T. Chargois (1.0 IP, 2 K) combined for three shutout frames of relief. Omaha southpaw Jake Kalish (5.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

The Storm Chasers are set to return to Werner Park on Tuesday evening to begin a ten-game homestand, starting with a four-game set versus the Iowa Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT. Omaha's starter has not yet been announced, while RHP Colin Rea (4-1, 2.91) is anticipated to start for the Cubs.

