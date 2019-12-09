Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Nico Sturm to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Nico Sturm to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sturm, 24 (5/3/95), was recalled on Dec. 6 and did not appear in a game with Minnesota. He has recorded 11 points (6-5=11) including two power-play goals and two game-winning goals in 23 games with Iowa this season. Sturm leads Iowa rookies in scoring and ranks T-1st amongst AHL rookies in game-winning goals, T-9th in shots on goal (50) and T-13th in goals. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound native of Augsburg, Germany, was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on April 1, 2019 and made his NHL debut on April 4 vs. Boston. He registered seven shots on goal in two games with the Wild last season.

Minnesota hosts the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. The team will honor captain Mikko Koivu for reaching the 1,000-game milestone in a special pregame ceremony.

