Chicago Wolves Insider: Wolves Are Heating Up

December 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





IT'S DECEMBER, SO THE WOLVES ARE HOT

Each of the previous three seasons, the Chicago Wolves heated up for the holidays. The franchise posted a .750 or better winning percentage in December on the way to claiming the Central Division title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

This year looks like it will be no different as the Wolves opened December with a 2-1-0-0 record on a road trip through Grand Rapids and Manitoba. Goaltender Oscar Dansk produced two wins while the offense produced up and down the lineup. Rookies Brayden Pachal and Jermaine Loewen scored their first AHL goals while veterans Brandon Pirri and Curtis McKenzie added to their 100-plus AHL goal totals.players as well as those of their NHL partner, the Vegas Golden Knights.

THE FORCE IS COMING SATURDAY

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Wolves host their annual Star Wars Night at Allstate Arena as part of their 7 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans are encouraged to dress and join forces with the Midwest Garrison (the Illinois chapter of the 501st Legion), transform into Jedi Knights with laser swords and share excitement about the new Star Wars movie, "The Rise Of Skywalker." To set up a special Star Wars ticket package, contact Nicholas Cottrell at ncottrell@chicagowolves.com or call (847) 832-1946. against the Milwaukee Admirals.

ADOPT-A-DOG NIGHT RETURNS

The Chicago Wolves host their third Adopt-A-Dog Night of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, when they host the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena. Presented by Premier Veterinary Group, Adopt-A-Dog Nights have matched Wolves fans with deserving dogs for nearly two decades. Wolves fans have provided forever homes for 1,478 dogs - and the goal is to pass the 1,500 mark before the New Year!

SEE THE STANLEY CUP DEC. 22

Want to get so close to the Stanley Cup that you can read the names of all its winners? Then get to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22. All fans attending the 3 p.m. game against the Texas Stars at Allstate Arena have the chance to visit the Stanley Cup on the concourse and take a picture with hockey's holy grail.

TOP LINE

DYLAN COGHLAN

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan has started out December with a bang as he notched one goal and three assists in the Wolves' first three games of the month. Coghlan was awarded the second star of the game during the 4-2 win against Manitoba on Dec. 7 for his goal, assist and team-high +3 plus/minus rating.

OSCAR DANSK

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted two wins in two road starts last week as he regains last year's Calder Cup Finals form. Dansk stopped 28 shots in a 5-2 win Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, then posted 25 saves in a 4-2 win Dec. 7 at Manitoba. For the week, Dansk registered a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

JERMAINE LOEWEN

Rookie forward Jermaine Loewen had one goal in mind when he traveled with the Wolves for a set of games on Dec. 6-7: make an impact in his professional debut in his home province of Manitoba. Loewen did not disappoint as he notched his first AHL goal Dec. 7 in front of over 50 family members and friends!

LAST WEEK (2-1-0-0)

SATURDAY, DEC. 6: CHICAGO 4, (at) MANITOBA 2

Rookie forward Jermaine Loewen, who grew up in Manitoba, scored his first AHL goal late in the first period to spark the Wolves' victory at Bell MTS Place.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan and forwards Reid Duke and Lucas Elvenes also scored goals for Wolves, who won for the first time this season when firing more shots than their opponent.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 25 saves.

FRIDAY, DEC. 6: (at) MANITOBA 3, CHICAGO 1

Manitoba's Kristian Vesalainen scored on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period to give the Moose a lead they would not relinquish at Bell MTS Place.

Forward Reid Duke scored 2:16 into the game to give the Wolves the lead and Ben Jones earned the assist.

Goaltender Garret Sparks posted 20 saves.

WEDNESDAY, DEC 4: CHICAGO 5, (at) GRAND RAPIDS 2

The Wolves bolted to a 4-0 lead in the first 40 minutes and finished with five goals against the Griffins for the third consecutive matchup.

Defensemen Jake Bischoff and Brayden Pachal and forwards Brandon Pirri, Valentin Zykov and Tye McGinn scored goals - Pachal's serving as his first professional goal.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped 28 shots in the win.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Friday, Dec. 13 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena My50

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. San Antonio 11 a.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Texas 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Texas 3 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

